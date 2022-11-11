William Blyshak of Greensboro served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-55, during the Korean War. He was from Canonsburg, Penn., during his time in service and left with the rank of staff sergeant. Here's his story:
"Enlisted (USAF) April 1951.
"Was ground radio operator instructor at Keesler AFB.
"To Korea in 1953 as a code radio operator with an Air Force 60-man unit near the 38th parallel. Next assigned to 75 ADW communications section at K 10.
"Returned to U.S. Assigned to NWADC communications unit in Portland, Ore.
"Honorably discharged January 1955."