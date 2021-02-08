How city planning broke up a Black business district

At the time, Burlington was undergoing what Slade described as growing pains. He said the town wanted to further develop and, like Worth Street before it, Rauhut was an ideal location for new development.

Rauhut’s status as the new Black Bottom was in jeopardy. A second move would have been too much for many of the remaining businesses.

Slade said that while many outside the community felt a second move wouldn’t be as difficult as the first, the members of the new Black Bottom disagreed.

Developers at that time would find it difficult clearing out Rauhut in the same way they did Worth Street. Many of the business owners had taken to heart the importance of taking complete ownership of their businesses and in the years between the Black Bottom’s transition from Worth Street to Rauhut Street, they had done just that.

This time around, each of the business owners were offered cash buyouts. Some refused while others didn’t. Slade took the offered $5,000 and purchased his current location, on Rauhut Street. Though the cash offer was an incentive to move, Slade said he wanted to send a message, to those who believed black businesses were dispensable. He used that money to establish himself in the location he remains to this day.

“At the time, I thought it was a fair amount, since I didn’t own the building,” Slade said. “I wanted to make sure a piece of the Black Bottom (remained) on Rauhut Street. I can do that now that I own the building.”