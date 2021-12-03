How much will solar customers pay Duke Energy for power? That's in a new deal.

RALEIGH — Homeowners with solar panels on their roofs would pay more for electricity used on summer evenings and winter mornings under an agreement Duke Energy reached this week with renewable energy organizations, who say the deal will make it easier for rooftop solar to grow in North Carolina.
Customers with solar panels on their roof often pay Duke for energy overnight and on cloudy days, offsetting that with credits when they generate more power than they need when the sun is shining. Right now, Duke credits customers the same for all solar energy, which the company contends is causing it to overpay.
The agreement introduces “time-of-use pricing,” in which Duke would charge customers with solar — and also pay more for energy generated by the panels — from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the summer months and 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the winter.
All Duke Energy Progress customers with solar would pay a minimum monthly bill of $28 and Duke Energy Carolinas customers would pay $22, even if the home didn’t pull that much energy off of the grid. Duke officials say the minimum bill is necessary to ensure that solar customers help pay for the power lines and other infrastructure.
The agreement, which still needs to be reviewed by the N.C. Utilities Commission, is based on a very similar deal Duke reached with groups in South Carolina. If the commission approves the deal, it would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and remain for at least a decade, a period that energy industry representatives say provides guaranteed incentives for solar installation that will likely help the industry grow in North Carolina.
Comprehensive energy bills passed in North Carolina in 2017 and again this summer called for new rules and included provisions that raised questions about the industry’s future in the state.
The 2017 legislation — House Bill 589 — laid the groundwork for this week’s agreement by requiring Duke to enter into negotiations on net metering. It also created a solar rebate program that is set to expire at the end of 2022.
While Duke officials said the rebate has helped boost private solar installations from about 6,000 in 2018 to 24,000 today, the looming expiration date has introduced uncertainty. If the Utilities Commission approves this week’s agreement, Ledford said, installation companies will know customers can receive incentives to help pay for their panels.
“We saw in some of the Southwestern states, when they adopted bad policies, rooftop solar providers just packed up and left the state. The industry was devastated,” said Peter Ledford, the general counsel for the the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association. “This provides certainty to allow businesses to continue operating.”