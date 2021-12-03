How much will solar customers pay Duke Energy for power? That's in a new deal.

RALEIGH — Homeowners with solar panels on their roofs would pay more for electricity used on summer evenings and winter mornings under an agreement Duke Energy reached this week with renewable energy organizations, who say the deal will make it easier for rooftop solar to grow in North Carolina.

Customers with solar panels on their roof often pay Duke for energy overnight and on cloudy days, offsetting that with credits when they generate more power than they need when the sun is shining. Right now, Duke credits customers the same for all solar energy, which the company contends is causing it to overpay.

The agreement introduces “time-of-use pricing,” in which Duke would charge customers with solar — and also pay more for energy generated by the panels — from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the summer months and 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the winter.

All Duke Energy Progress customers with solar would pay a minimum monthly bill of $28 and Duke Energy Carolinas customers would pay $22, even if the home didn’t pull that much energy off of the grid. Duke officials say the minimum bill is necessary to ensure that solar customers help pay for the power lines and other infrastructure.