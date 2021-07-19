How NC is distributing $1.3B in rental aid

How are rental markets doing?

Demand greatly outpaces supply in many of North Carolina’s rental markets, stemming from a shortage in affordable housing. Cathy Robertson, chair of the property management division for the North Carolina Association of Realtors and vice president of a Winston-Salem-based property management company overseeing 800 housing units, said she sees somewhere between eight and 12 applicants for every one property T.E. Johnson & Sons posts online.

“We have the lowest inventory in history, and that’s a long history of our company,” Robertson said of the company that has served the Winston-Salem area since 1928.

U.S. Census data shows the median monthly gross residential rent in the state was $931 in 2019, up by 6% from 2015. Over that same five-year stretch, rent rose in urban areas by 12% in Wake County, 13% in Mecklenburg County and 14% in Durham County.

Will evictions lead to more homelessness?

It’s difficult to say how much homelessness is likely to increase, though there are some data points that suggest a substantial rise may soon be on the horizon.