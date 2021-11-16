How supply chain disruptions affect my small NC business this holiday season

For example, we work with a company that sells only one product — sort of an Easter advent calendar. Her entire stock was stuck on a container somewhere. These goods had one opportunity to make it to retail stores or it would be another year before it was relevant, and she would lose all of the money she had borrowed and invested. She had no other option but to pay an extra fee to the port to have that container fished out and shipped to her warehouse in time to be in retail stores for Easter.

“It’s on the water” is a common supplier response these days. One company we spoke with this week has 21 containers “on the water” and no merchandise in stock to ship out.

Other companies are in the position of being stocked but have no warehouse staff to pack and ship it out.

All of these companies have expended the capital to have this merchandise ready to be in retail stores for Christmas. None of these companies will sell at the same volume in March what they would have sold in November.

We have multiple companies who put a lid on new orders for the year as early as October. That just doesn't happen.

I don’t know what the solution for all of this is, but I do know that the consumer’s decision to spend their dollars locally has a huge impact.

That's provided there's something on the shelf they can buy.