How this Black woman managed to break up ‘old boys’ network’ on Mint Hill town board

Henderson doesn’t provide specific legal advice, she said, “but just helps direct people how to navigate through legal matters, because when you’ve never had to go to the courthouse or whatever, it’s foreign. I mean, people have no idea what to do or how to do things. Just like with (navigating the health-care system), it can be very intimidating. And unfortunately lawyers don’t always have the best reputation, so making that less intimidating for people was something that we wanted to be able to do.”

3. During the pandemic, she decided she wanted to do more to help others than what she was doing with the church. So — as “a big fitness person,” one who “really like(s) seeing people get healthy and strong” — she became a personal trainer through the American Council on Exercise, one of the country’s most respected certification programs.

She also decided to run for office.

“Ministry is about serving people, and being available for people,” said Henderson, who moved to Mint Hill from Matthews six years ago with her husband and their autistic son MJ (short for Michael Jr.), now 18. “And I think during the pandemic, everybody kind of reevaluated their next (move).