How to follow the 24 Hours of Le Mans:

MotorTrend is available on cable TV systems such as Spectrum and North State. Also available on streaming services including Sling Orange, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T and DirecTV.

The race also can be viewed on MotorTrendondemand.com. A seven-day free trial is available; subscriptions are $4.99 monthly or $44.99 annually.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.