How to pickle just about any vegetable

One last thing before we get to a quick, Western-style pickle method: Many of your favorite pickles may be fermented — a slightly different and somewhat long process. Our method is just a simple brine, whose purpose is flavor as much as it is preservation. Its sour taste comes from vinegar rather than the acids produced by fermentation. As such, it can be ready in less than an hour.

How to pickle anything

Note: Several sources suggest that iodized salt will adversely affect the flavor and texture of pickles. However, a 1996 study conducted by the World Health Organization found no discernible difference in flavor or texture between pickles made with kosher salt (noniodized) and those made with table salt (iodized).

1. Assemble your brine mixture of water and vinegar, which can have a ratio anywhere from one-to-one to four-to-one. Always use a trusted recipe when you’re first starting out. Bring the liquid to a boil to dissolve the salt — typically about 1 to 2 tablespoons per 2 cups of liquid.

Some recipes use sugar or another sweetener, and nearly all call for the addition of fresh or dried spices. Fresh dill and garlic are common, along with bay leaf and commercial pickling spice blends, which can include mustard seeds, dill seeds, allspice and peppercorns, among other spices. Add these to your brine.

2. Place your peeled, trimmed and cut vegetables into clean jars and pour in the brine solution until the vegetables are completely submerged. Cover and let sit from an hour to a week, depending on the recipe. When the pickles are ready, they’ll keep for up to a month in the fridge — if you can manage to make them last that long!