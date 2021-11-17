How to set ground rules — about COVID vaccines and more — ahead of holiday gatherings

"This isn't a decision about whether you want to spend time with them," he said. "It's more about wanting to be safe, and I think it's really important to be honest about that."

Just the thought of having those conversations can be nerve-wracking. Here are some suggestions from Bonds and other experts about how to convey your concerns with respect — and, with luck, without setting off an argument about government mandates, individual liberties or horse de-wormer.

Manage your expectations

Although most people are at least partially vaccinated, keep in mind that there are still many people who aren't. As of Nov. 11, The Times reported, a little more than 30% of Californians hadn't gotten a single COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Another thing to think about is that we're all coming to this conversation with not just different viewpoints, but also different experiences from this pandemic — having severe symptoms from COVID-19 or none at all, losing a loved one to the virus or not knowing anyone who's contracted it.