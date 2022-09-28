HSXtra,com football Coaches' Clipboard with Southwest Guilford's Marlon White and Northern Guilford's Erik Westberg

Southwest Guilford and Northern Guilford are each 1-1 in the Metro 4-A Conference and 3-2 overall, and all of their losses have been by six points or less. That and their contrast in styles should make Thursday night's matchup at Johnny Roscoe stadium a good one.

Southwest's defense is as stingy as any in the area, giving up an average of just 10.6 points per game, while Northern is the other side of the coin, averaging 42 points, but giving up nearly 27.

Southwest coach Marlon White and Northern coach Erik Westberg took time out from a short week of preparation to speak with the News & Record’s Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup. Here are the highlights (full video interviews at HSXtra.com):

MARLON WHITE, Southwest Guilford

Q: This is your first season as Southwest Guilford’s head coach. How has the transition gone for you and for your Cowboys through five games?

A: It took a little time to learn the kids and have them understand what I want and expect, but it’s been a smooth transition. I was very familiar with the community before I came back. … The first five games have seen some ups and downs, but it’s been great to see the progress.

Q: Your team is 3-2, but the two losses were by a total of just six points. What did your Cowboys learn from those games?

A: Very tough games. The defense has been playing lights-out, but our big thing was making sure we understand how to finish those close games. We’re learning that and learning how to win at the same time.

Q: What is this Southwest team doing well?

A: We’re playing great defense. We’re giving up less than 78 yards per game total and through four games we’ve only given up four touchdowns and even had a (defensive) score. … Our offense is coming around and is very explosive.

Q: This week you face a Northern Guilford team that also has two close losses. What do you see when you look at the Nighthawks?

A: We have to contain Jack Mercer. He’s playing lights-out football right now as a dual-threat quarterback and is really good in the RPO game, so we want to make sure we keep that offense under control. … Defensively, their guys fly around and they’re disciplined in what they do within their schemes. We have to hit some areas where we feel we can take advantage, and we have to be consistent in what we do throughout the entire game.

ERIK WESTBERG, Northern Guilford

Q: Your Nighthawks are 3-2, but the two losses were by a total of seven points. What did your team learn in those games that can help you going forward?

A: We haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter … and that’s something that we’re constantly talking about and trying to improve on. We came out and played a little bit better last Friday (in a 38-21 win at Southeast Guilford) – defense played a lot better in the first quarter.

Q: What are your Nighthawks doing well?

A: We’re running the football effectively the last couple of weeks, and that’s been a goal of ours. It’s basically what the defense is giving us, and we have to take advantage of it.

Q: This week you’re facing a Southwest Guilford team with a new head coach in Marlon White. What do you see from the Cowboys?

A: They have athletes and they have size, which is very similar to how they’ve been. … They have a really good defense. Their front three plays really well and they’ve got a couple of good linebackers and good skill guys on the back end. Offensively, they have some receivers who can make plays with their two quarterbacks.

Q: What do your Nighthawks need to do Thursday night to beat Southwest?

A: Defensively, we have to continue to stay in our gaps and play well up front. That’s been an issue for us in the two losses that we’ve had. … We have to just continue to run our offense, see what the defense gives us and take advantage of it.