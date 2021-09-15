HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

GREENSBORO — Conference play begins Friday night for most area high school football teams, and the best matchup in Guilford County might be No. 5-ranked Southeast Guilford (2-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (3-0) in the Metro 4-A.
Southeast coach Earl Bates and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown broke down the matchup and their teams with the News & Record's Joe Sirera, and here are the highlights. For the full video interviews, go to HSXtra.com:
EARL BATES, Southeast Guilford
Q: You bounced back from a season-opening loss to Dudley to win your last two games. What have you learned about your team?
A: We were out for a while before that first game with Dudley … for the COVID protocols. We’re finally almost back to full strength, so we’re able to play a lot better having all of our guys back with more practice time.
Q: Your Falcons’ offense in the spring was built around two outstanding senior running backs in Jalen Fairley and Derron McQuitty and a senior quarterback in Zion Fleming. How have their replacements played?
A: They’ve come along well. Tyshawn Wall, who came over from Northern Guilford, has done a tremendous job stepping in at running back. We have a couple of other guys coming on strong … Elijah Davis in practice. At the quarterback position we had a tough loss with Ryan Stephens in the Dudley game for the year to a knee injury … but Bryson Serrano has stepped in and managed the offense really well for us the last few games.
Q: Defensively, you have some talented players returning from the spring in Alex McCalop and Jordan Farmer. How have they led this defense and who else has stepped up to join them?
A: Alex is playing at a high level right now. He demands the opposing team’s attention for sure up front. With Jordan Farmer and Cam Williams on the back end, along with Nick Caldwell, we’ve got some really talented guys.
Q: This week you face a Grimsley team that has won 13 straight dating to the Class 4-A West Regional final in 2019. What do you see when you watch the Whirlies?
A: They play with a lot of confidence, which stands out to me, especially the quarterback (Alonza Barnett). … He’s able to avoid the rush and he’s always looking to make plays downfield. We have to do a good job with him of keeping him in the pocket and not letting him escape. … When I look at them defensively it starts with (Tamorye Thompson). I know they’re missing Travis Shaw, but I saw that state championship game in the spring on TV and the guy who stood out to me was No. 22.
Q: What do your Falcons have to do Friday night to win your Metro 4-A opener?
A: The best defense against a team like that is to get first downs offensively. If we can move the chains and kind of control the clock a little bit, and then when we have opportunities to score we’ve got to score and put points on the board. … A great start would help us tremendously.
DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley
Q: You’re 3-0 heading into Metro 4-A Conference play, with road wins against very good Reagan and Southern Pines Pinecrest teams. What have you learned about your team?
A: We’re different than last season for sure, but we’ve got a lot of resolve and we’ve played in a couple of tough environments the last two games at Reagan and Pinecrest and faced a lot of adversity those nights in different ways. We’ve learned a lot about our guys and had some teachable moments that we can learn from and make us better moving forward. Our guys have found ways to win.
Q: Defense was a hallmark of your state championship team in the spring, and this squad has held opponents to an average of 11 points per game despite losing a great group of senior linebackers. What’s working on that side of the ball and what needs to improve?
A: Last week at Pinecrest against a very physical, downhill team they had a good opening drive. After that our guys really settled in. One of the things we need to get better at is the start of the game. … Once we kind of get into the flow, we seem to start playing a lot better on that side of the ball.
Q: Offensively, senior quarterback Alonza Barnett has taken care of the football, with no interceptions and 12 touchdowns passing. Where can he improve and what do you need to get out of Jeiel Melton and your ground game moving forward?
A: I’ve been pleased with that group, but a couple of them have been putting pressure on themselves wanting a big play every time. That’s not realistic that we’re going to have big plays all the time, but we have found ways. Friday night against a good Pinecrest defense we had right around 400 yards of offense. Jeiel rushed for over 100 and had about 150 all-purpose yards, including a couple of punt returns and some catches in the passing game. … They just have to understand that 3 or 4 yards is a good play for us. … We want to try to eliminate some of our negative plays, maybe some sacks here and there, and we’ve done some things this week to try re-emphasize that.
Q: This week you face a Southeast Guilford team that lost its opener to Dudley, but has won its last two games and has some momentum. What do you see when you watch the Falcons?
A: Any time you look at a Coach (Earl) Bates team they’re always physical, well-coached, fundamentally sound and they’re going to play hard. … You see an offense with guys who have the ability to make big plays. They want to run the football downhill at you, and they have the ability to get out on the perimeter with some of their speed guys. … Defensively, they’re aggressive and they’re going to attack you. They’re very good up front.
Q: What does Grimsley have to do Friday night to be 1-0 in the Metro?
A: For us it’s just not getting caught up if things don’t go well. We’re going to have bad plays … Just handling those things the right way. We talk about that a lot and our guys will improve in that area. … They’re going to make plays on us, do some good things. We can do some good things as well.
