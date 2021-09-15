HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Q: Defensively, you have some talented players returning from the spring in Alex McCalop and Jordan Farmer. How have they led this defense and who else has stepped up to join them?

A: Alex is playing at a high level right now. He demands the opposing team’s attention for sure up front. With Jordan Farmer and Cam Williams on the back end, along with Nick Caldwell, we’ve got some really talented guys.

Q: This week you face a Grimsley team that has won 13 straight dating to the Class 4-A West Regional final in 2019. What do you see when you watch the Whirlies?

A: They play with a lot of confidence, which stands out to me, especially the quarterback (Alonza Barnett). … He’s able to avoid the rush and he’s always looking to make plays downfield. We have to do a good job with him of keeping him in the pocket and not letting him escape. … When I look at them defensively it starts with (Tamorye Thompson). I know they’re missing Travis Shaw, but I saw that state championship game in the spring on TV and the guy who stood out to me was No. 22.

Q: What do your Falcons have to do Friday night to win your Metro 4-A opener?