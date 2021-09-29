HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

GREENSBORO — The battle is on for the two automatic berths in the NCHSAA football playoffs from the eight-team Metro 4-A Conference. Two of the contenders meet Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium, where Northwest Guilford (1-1 Metro 4-A, 3-2) takes on Page (2-0, 2-3).
Northwest coach Kevin Wallace and Page coach Doug Robertson broke down the matchup and their teams with the News & Record's Joe Sirera and here are the highlights (for the full video interviews go to HSXtra.com):
KEVIN WALLACE, Northwest Guilford
Q: Your team is 1-1 in the Metro 4-A Conference and 3-2 overall, but the losses have been to very good East Forsyth and Grimsley teams? What have you learned about your Vikings?
A: We knew going into it that we were going to be pretty green across the board, having some sophomores playing, having some juniors playing who hadn’t played before playing varsity for the first time. ... My big preach to them (Monday) at practice was that failure is an end result, so if we only fail we’re good – failing standing for the first attempt at learning. We learned two weeks ago against Western we can’t get too excited before a game. We keep preaching being even-keeled. Against Grimsley we got too excited in the first quarter when we were up 14-7 and we couldn’t sustain it for a long game. … We found some playmakers. We knew some going into the season, but we’ve seen some really develop offensively and defensively. … We have to start competing better in big-time games. That’s a big push and something we looked at in the offseason as a coaching staff.
Q: What is your team doing well?
A: We’ve had some explosive plays. That’s what we’ve really harped on. You take away the Grimsley game and we’ve done pretty well defensively, especially against the run. … We’ve hit some big plays. We have the potential to stretch the field vertically and not just with one person. Trenton Cloud and Bristol Carter are both phenomenal receivers. … (Quarterback) Tanner Ballou has done a good job. He just plays like a sophomore sometimes. He makes some really great plays where you see that potential, and then he makes some really bad plays and you think, “OK, you’re a sophomore playing in your fourth or fifth varsity game ever. We get it.”
Q: This week you face a Page team that seems to be improving every game after a winless spring. What do you see from the Pirates?
A: Anyone who’s around high school football knows that Doug (Robertson) was going to get that thing going at some point. They’re a tough team that can run the ball. Their running back (Trevon Hester) is really good. … We have to really step up our game.
DOUG ROBERTSON, Page
Q: After an 0-3 start, your Pirates are 2-0 in the Metro 4-A Conference. What’s changed for your team?
A: In a lot of respects we got better in each game, although the scoreboard didn’t always show that. We’re doing a better job of eliminating big plays. That was a problem for us early. … Offensively, we’ve seemed to hit our stride a little bit spreading the ball around to a lot of different people. That’s a strength of our team, that it’s not necessarily one guy who can beat you but a group of guys. ... They’re embracing it and buying in, and winning obviously helps.
Q: When did things start to come together? Was it in the Mount Tabor game, where you were tied with the spring NCHSAA Class 3-AA champions 27-27 at halftime?
A: After losing a bunch of games in a row … I just think they had to learn how to win and have a little more self-worth. We’re a pretty good team, too, and I think they had a hard time grasping that we can play with these guys if we do what we do for four quarters.
Q: What’s changed in the last two games?
A: I think the cooler weather helps a lot of teams, but especially a team like ours that’s not deep in numbers. We ask a lot of our kids to play a lot of football plays, and when it’s cooler that obviously helps, and now we see when we play four quarters how good we can be.
Q: Where does your team still need to improve?
A: We turned the ball over, Trevon (Hester) had a rough night holding onto the ball against Ragsdale where he had three fumbles, two of them lost, and that’s uncharacteristic of him. We didn’t have any fumbles lost going into our fifth game. That was a strength of ours, and we need to get back to holding onto the football. … Penalties killed us. We have to make sure we’re not holding and taking penalties that put you behind the chains, because we’re not a team that can afford to be behind the chains. Defensively, we continue to evolve. We’re still trying to hunt for who our best 11 are and we’re very, very close, but due to sickness and injuries that’s made it a little bit tougher. We have to get healthy.
Q: On Friday night you face a Northwest Guilford team that is 1-1 in the Metro and 3-2 overall, with the losses to very good East Forsyth and Grimsley teams. What do you see from the Vikings?
A: I see a very good football team. Coach (Kevin) Wallace does a tremendous job. They were leading Grimsley late in the second quarter and went down right before the half. ... We’re going to get that team for four quarters, and we told our kids that. … We’re looking at it as a game where want to stay tied for first and control our own destiny, so we’re very motivated.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.