HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

KEVIN WALLACE, Northwest Guilford

A: We knew going into it that we were going to be pretty green across the board, having some sophomores playing, having some juniors playing who hadn’t played before playing varsity for the first time. ... My big preach to them (Monday) at practice was that failure is an end result, so if we only fail we’re good – failing standing for the first attempt at learning. We learned two weeks ago against Western we can’t get too excited before a game. We keep preaching being even-keeled. Against Grimsley we got too excited in the first quarter when we were up 14-7 and we couldn’t sustain it for a long game. … We found some playmakers. We knew some going into the season, but we’ve seen some really develop offensively and defensively. … We have to start competing better in big-time games. That’s a big push and something we looked at in the offseason as a coaching staff.