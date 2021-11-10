HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Two Guilford County football teams have made it to the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Dudley will play Ledford on Friday night in a Class 3-A West game at Tarpley Stadium, while Grimsley plays host to Indian Trail Porter Ridge in a 4-A West matchup at Jamieson Stadium.
Dudley coach Steven Davis and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown took time out from their game prep to talk with the News & Record’s Joe Sirera about the matchups, and here are the highlights (for the full video interviews go to HSXtra.com):
STEVEN DAVIS, Dudley
Q: Your Panthers have won their last eight games by a combined 475-15 since the 30-14 loss at Durham Hillside on Sept. 3. How do you keep them sharp and focused when everything seems to be coming so easily, at least from the outside?
A: My coaching staff has been doing a good job of keeping these guys focused. We’ve been fortunate this year to be in a conference that, while it’s improving, is not so good right now, so what we do is we go 1s-on-1s in practice. We’ve got a dynamic front four on defense and they wreak havoc in practice against our first-team offense. We tell our offense, “Just keep fighting, because if you can fight against these guys you’re not going to find too many D-lines like the one we have. Then on Fridays we might have some success.”
Q: What is your team doing particularly well right now?
A: We’re playing well in all three phases. Offensively, we’ve got two of the better athletes in the state with Mehki Wall and R.J. Baker. (Quarterback) Jahmier Slade is having his best year as a starter. The offensive line has jelled and come together. Defensively, we’re playing well. Our front four is making things easier for our back seven. And on special teams we’re doing well.
Q: What do the Panthers need to do better if they’re going to attain the goals you’ve set for this team?
A: We’ve got to stay consistent. Like I tell my guys and have been telling them all year, we think we have a pretty good team, but we have to stay focused. If we can stay focused and do the things we do all week in practice we can have some success on Friday night. All it takes is for one or two guys to not be focused and that messes up the whole team.
Q: This week you face a Ledford team that was one of four to come out of the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference. What do you see as you prepare for Ledford?
A: You can tell they’re well-coached. Their outside guys are very athletic, especially the receivers. They’re tall, lanky guys who can go up and get the ball at any point. Again, if we just stay focused and do the things we’re doing well, I think we have a chance to win. We can’t go out there and make a lot of mistakes, because this team is capable of beating us.
DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley
Q: Your Whirlies put together a strong performance in a 44-8 win over Concord Cox Mill in the first in the first round of the playoffs. What did your team do well in that game and what do you need to do better?
A: We came out ready to play. Our guys for the most part during the week had a business-like approach to everything, kind of understanding where we’re at and what’s going on as far as the playoffs and that you’re only guaranteed one night. … I was pleased with our focus and how we got things started on Friday night. We have to continue to do much of the same. You can’t really have any let-ups at this time of the year.
Q: You’re home again Friday night to face a Porter Ridge team that beat Reagan, a team with which you’re familiar, in the first round of the playoffs. How do you prepare for the triple-option offense that the Pirates run so well?
A: It’s really hard to simulate it in practice with your scout team. We’ve spent a lot of time in film (study) with our guys and done a lot of individual group work as well. It really is about being sound and each group taking care of their responsibilities. That’s going to be big for us this week defensively. Porter Ridge is a well-coached team. They’re very good at what they do.
Q: What else do you see from this Porter Ridge team as you prepare to face them?
A: As much as they consider themselves a triple-option type of football team, they really run the ball right at you with power stuff downhill. Their quarterback and their running backs are really good runners. When you fall asleep, that’s when they’ll get outside and pitch the football in the option game on you. They’re physical up front. They get after you. It’s some things that we’ve had trouble with at times where they run the ball right at you and cause a lot of issues. It’s going to come down to us playing sound but tough, hard-nosed football in the box with our defensive line and linebackers. There’s going to be a lot asked of them. We’re looking forward to the challenge.
