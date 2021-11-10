HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Q: What is your team doing particularly well right now?

A: We’re playing well in all three phases. Offensively, we’ve got two of the better athletes in the state with Mehki Wall and R.J. Baker. (Quarterback) Jahmier Slade is having his best year as a starter. The offensive line has jelled and come together. Defensively, we’re playing well. Our front four is making things easier for our back seven. And on special teams we’re doing well.

Q: What do the Panthers need to do better if they’re going to attain the goals you’ve set for this team?

A: We’ve got to stay consistent. Like I tell my guys and have been telling them all year, we think we have a pretty good team, but we have to stay focused. If we can stay focused and do the things we do all week in practice we can have some success on Friday night. All it takes is for one or two guys to not be focused and that messes up the whole team.

Q: This week you face a Ledford team that was one of four to come out of the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference. What do you see as you prepare for Ledford?