HSXtra.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at four high school football players who will be in the spotlight Friday night in NCHSAA regional semifinals against area teams:

MALAKI HAMRICK, senior, DE, Shelby

Hamrick is a consensus four-star recruit as an edge rusher for the Golden Lions and will take his considerable talents to North Carolina next season. The No. 162 overall player and No. 12 edge rusher in the country in 247Sports' composite rankings, Hamrick uses his length (6-feet-4, 205 pounds) and speed to disrupt offenses on the outside and serves as a perfect complement to Santana Hopper (see below) for a Shelby team that has forced 24 turnovers this season. He'll try to add to his season totals of 30 tackles for losses and 12½ sacks when Reidsville visits Shelby on a Class 2-A West matchup.

SANTANA HOPPER, senior, DT, Shelby