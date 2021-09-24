 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com football scoreboard
HSXtra.com football scoreboard

HSXtra.com top 10

No. 1 Grimsley 55, No. 6 Northwest Guilford 21

No. 2 Northern Guilford 43, No. 5 Southeast Guilford 6

North Forsyth at No. 3 Reidsville, postponed, Tuesday

No. 4 Dudley 55, Atkins 0

High Point Central at No. 7 Eastern Guilford, postponed, Oct. 5

No. 8 Page 43, Ragsdale 14

No. 9 Southwest Guilford 39, Western Guilford 7

No. 10 Rockingham County 33, Smith 0

Elsewhere

Carver 28, Bishop McGuinness 7

High Point Christian 40, Matthews Covenant Day 6

McMichael 49, Andrews 6

Southern Guilford 28, Northeast Guilford 0

