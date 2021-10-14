HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 9

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (4-0 Metro 4-A, 7-0) at NO. 9 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (1-3, 3-4)

The essentials: Grimsley has No. 6 Page coming to Jamieson Stadium on Oct. 22 and travels to No. 2 Northern Guilford to close the regular season, but the Whirlies shouldn't overlook a Southwest Guilford team that has an exciting group of sophomores around senior QB Joey McGinnis. Grimsley dominated Western Guilford and Ragsdale as expected the last two weeks, although QB Alonza Barnett did throw his first interception – to go with 24 TD passes – this season. He has five receivers with at least 10 catches and four with at least four TDs.

The essentials: This is a huge game for both teams as they try to keep pace with Grimsley atop the Metro 4-A Conference standings. Page has won its last four games after a rough non-conference start, but Northern is a big step up from the Pirates' last four opponents. The Nighthawks have enough weapons to challenge Page on the ground or through the air, and their defense has been among the Triad's best this season, holding teams to an average of just 7.7 points per game with 134 tackles for losses and 40 sacks. The Pirates need a big game from RB/DE Trevon Hester and can't afford any turnovers.