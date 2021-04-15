 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Player of the Year: Breon Pass, Reidsville
HSXtra.com Player of the Year: Breon Pass, Reidsville

Reidsville's Breon Pass.

G | 6-1 | Senior

Averaged 32.6 points per game to lead the state.

 Also averaged 12.3 rebounds (ninth in N.C.), 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game for a Rams team that finished 12-2 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Farmville Central.

 Four-time Mid-State 2-A all-conference selection and two-time conference player of the year.

 All-time leader in scoring at Reidsville and in Rockingham County, with 2,182 points, which is tied for 23rd in state history.

 N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association first-team all-state.

 Finalist for the Sports Illustrated All-American team and the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

 2020 HSXtra.com All-Area player of the year for public schools.

 All-state in football and basketball.

 Will play basketball on scholarship at N.C. State.

