HSXtra.com Player of the Year: Breon Pass, Reidsville

G | 6-1 | Senior

• Averaged 32.6 points per game to lead the state.

• Also averaged 12.3 rebounds (ninth in N.C.), 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game for a Rams team that finished 12-2 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Farmville Central.

• Four-time Mid-State 2-A all-conference selection and two-time conference player of the year.

• All-time leader in scoring at Reidsville and in Rockingham County, with 2,182 points, which is tied for 23rd in state history.

• N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association first-team all-state.

• Finalist for the Sports Illustrated All-American team and the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

• 2020 HSXtra.com All-Area player of the year for public schools.

• All-state in football and basketball.

• Will play basketball on scholarship at N.C. State.