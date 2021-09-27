 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HSXtrea.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 7
0 Comments

HSXtrea.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 7

  • 0

Northern Guilford received some first-place votes on the strength of its 43-6 win over Southeast Guilford, but Grimsley held on to the top spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll. The two teams are on a collision course for a matchup at Northern's Johnny Roscoe Stadium on Oct. 29 to close the regular season in the Metro 4-A Conference.

The marquee games this week are: No. 2 Northern Guilford at No. 9 Southwest Guilford, No. 6 Eastern Guilford at No. 10 Rockingham County, No. 7 Northwest Guilford at No. 8 Page and Smith at No. 4 Dudley.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 5-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Western Guilford

2. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-0

Last week: 2

Friday: At No. 9 Southwest Guilford

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 3-0

Last week: 3

Tuesday: North Forsyth

4. DUDLEY

Record: 4-1

Last week: 4

Friday: Smith

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-3

Last week: 5

Friday: Ragsdale

6. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 7

Friday: At No. 10 Rockingham County

7. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 6

Friday: At No. 8 Page

8. PAGE

Record: 2-3

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 7 Northwest Guilford

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 2 Northern Guilford

10. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Record: 3-1

Last week: 10

Friday: No. 6 Eastern Guilford

Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)

McMichael (3-2), High Point Christian (3-1), Ragsdale (1-4), High Point Central (1-3)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

Western Guilford (0-2 Metro 4-A, 1-3) at No. 1 Grimsley (2-0, 5-0)

No. 2 Northern Guilford (2-0 Metro 4-A, 5-0) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-1, 3-2)

North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at No. 3 Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0), 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 3 Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Walkertown (1-0, 3-2), WMYV-48

Smith (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at No. 4 Dudley (2-0, 4-1)

Ragsdale (0-2 Metro 4-A, 1-4) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-2, 2-3)

No. 6 Eastern Guilford (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 2-1) at No. 10 Rockingham County (2-0, 3-1)

No. 7 Northwest Guilford (1-1 Metro 4-A, 3-2) at No. 8 Page (2-0, 2-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Southern Guilford (1-1, 2-3)

High Point Christian (3-1) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (4-1)

North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Andrews (0-1, 1-3)

West Stokes (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Morehead (0-1, 1-4)

POSTPONED

Northeast Guilford (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-5) at High Point Central (0-1, 1-3), COVID-19, Oct. 12 

OFF

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4)

McMichael (2-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-2)

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News