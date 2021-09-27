HSXtrea.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 7

Northern Guilford received some first-place votes on the strength of its 43-6 win over Southeast Guilford, but Grimsley held on to the top spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll. The two teams are on a collision course for a matchup at Northern's Johnny Roscoe Stadium on Oct. 29 to close the regular season in the Metro 4-A Conference.
The marquee games this week are: No. 2 Northern Guilford at No. 9 Southwest Guilford, No. 6 Eastern Guilford at No. 10 Rockingham County, No. 7 Northwest Guilford at No. 8 Page and Smith at No. 4 Dudley.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 5-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Western Guilford
2. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-0
Last week: 2
Friday: At No. 9 Southwest Guilford
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 3-0
Last week: 3
Tuesday: North Forsyth
4. DUDLEY
Record: 4-1
Last week: 4
Friday: Smith
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-3
Last week: 5
Friday: Ragsdale
6. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 7
Friday: At No. 10 Rockingham County
7. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 6
Friday: At No. 8 Page
8. PAGE
Record: 2-3
Last week: 8
Friday: No. 7 Northwest Guilford
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 9
Friday: No. 2 Northern Guilford
10. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Record: 3-1
Last week: 10
Friday: No. 6 Eastern Guilford
Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)
McMichael (3-2), High Point Christian (3-1), Ragsdale (1-4), High Point Central (1-3)
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.