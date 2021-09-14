Hugh Holston, active leader, newcomer to politics, appointed to vacant City Council seat

The highest-profile candidate, former Councilman Mike Barber, led off the speakers in alphabetical order. He was the only person among those who appeared Tuesday to have served on council. His last term ended in 2017 when he was narrowly defeated by Kennedy for the at-large seat.

T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, who is a sitting member of the Guilford County Board of Education and former council member, had applied as a candidate but did not appear Tuesday because of a conflict.

Barber cited his experience and his ability to join council with little on-the-job training. An attorney and leader of a nonprofit, Barber told council members he remains an active community leader and continues relationships with city staff members.

“There will be little to no learning curve and I feel I can be an effective team member immediately,” he said.

Others who appeared before council included two current candidates in the upcoming election: Tracy Furman and Katie Rossabi.

And Hester Petty, who regularly speaks at public forum periods during council meetings, also spoke as an applicant for the seat.

In the end, only two names came up when it was time to nominate and vote on the next council member.