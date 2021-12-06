Hundreds join company’s pre-holiday Zoom call — to be told they’ve lost their jobs

About 900 employees at a digital mortgage company with offices in North Carolina, California and Texas signed onto a live Zoom call only to discover their jobs had been eliminated just before the holidays.

Vishal Garg, chief executive officer of Better.com, delivered the news this week, days after the firm, valued at $7 billion, received a $750 million cash infusion, Forbes reported.

“I come to you with not great news,” Garg says in the video, which has since been posted to TikTok, YouTube and Twitter. “The market has changed, as you know, and we have to move with it in order to survive.”

Only those about to lose their jobs were invited to the Zoom call, SFGate reported.

“If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,” Garg says in the video. “Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”

“F--- you, dude,” responds someone watching Garg in the video call, as posted on You Tube. “Are you f----ing kidding me?”

Garg tells workers he hopes they would be “more successful, more fortunate and luckier in your next endeavor.”