HUNKA ELVIS: The second annual tribute festival to Elvis Presley will be Friday through Sunday in uptown Lexington, where a young Elvis performed in 1956 just as he was about to conquer the world. The festival includes a competition of Elvis tribute artists and concerts with professional Elvis impersonators. There also will be an Elvis gospel celebration concert on Sunday. For more information, visit www.nctributefestivaltotheking.com/.
