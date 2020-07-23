The Carolina Hurricanes had gotten used to playing without injured defenseman Dougie Hamilton when the NHL season was paused in March. Now, they could be without him again after he left the ice in some discomfort during Thursday’s practice. Story, C3
MOST POPULAR
-
Gov. Cooper's amendment restricts size of wedding receptions
-
COVID-19 outbreak in child care center a first for Guilford County, state health officials say
-
Ed Hardin: Football isn't happening; we're better than this
-
Greensboro will offer pop-up spraygrounds twice a week starting next week
-
Guilford County Courthouse employee in Greensboro tests positive for COVID-19; most courthouse services close for two days
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.