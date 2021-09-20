‘I am scared,’ says student leading petition for COVID safety in Union County

Cohen said Union County had the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state for children under 18 for the week ending Sept 11.

That’s led Sydney, who is vaccinated, to write in her petition: “I am scared to go to school.”

“I haven’t gotten COVID and haven’t had to quarantine, and I wear a mask all day except when I’m eating and try to social distance as much as I can,” Sydney said. “It’s impossible to social distance in the hallways during transition periods and dismissal, though.

“This cause is important to me because I want to be safe in school. I also want my family and friends to be safe, and my classmates and peers, too.”

Sydney sent emails to school board members and a few, including Chairperson Melissa Merrell and member Gary Sides replied, thanking her for her concerns and explaining the board’s position.

“My hope from starting this petition is that Gov. Roy Cooper steps in and puts a statewide mask mandate for students in K-12 public schools into place,” Sydney said. “If Gov. Cooper listens and understands the struggle that UCPS students are going through right now to stay healthy, I think he’ll put in a mask mandate.”