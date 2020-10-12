'I find it sad': Anonymous letter writer condemns Greensboro family's yard sign

GREENSBORO — Jenny Erausquin wishes she could have a conversation with the person who wrote her an anonymous letter, condemning the sign in her front yard that supports the Black Lives Matter movement.
The typed, one-page missive was addressed directly to Erausquin, who posted it to her Facebook page after receiving it a week ago. In the letter, the writer says they were recently driving on Erausquin's street when they noticed her sign.
Erausquin, who lives with her husband and children in the city's Green Valley neighborhood, purchased the “We Believe” sign months ago. It reels off a number of popular slogans that, by now, have become calls to action.
Black lives matter.
No human is illegal.
Science is real.
Women's rights are human rights.
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.
The letter writer didn’t argue with any of the other slogans, but spent several paragraphs deriding Erausquin’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“You must be completely oblivious,” they wrote, “to the reality that BLM is a Marxist revolutionary group that wants to overthrow our government. You should have to face the consequences of what you are supporting.”
Despite being threatened, Erausquin said the letter disappointed her more than anything else.
“I think it was intended to be intimidating,” Erausquin said. "I find it sad somebody took the time. It's not like they took a scrap sheet of paper out of their glovebox and left a note in my mailbox. They went home, looked me up, typed it out, printed it, addressed the envelope, stamped it and sent it in the U.S. mail."
The letter continues with criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, concluding that "this is the same BLM you celebrate with the sign in your yard because it makes you feel virtuous. You and your yard sign are disgusting."
The letter is signed: "A police officer who you may someday call, if at night while you are sleeping, intruders break into your home and you are in fear of your life."
Because of the letter's threatening language, Erausquin called the police and an investigation is underway.
She said it's disappointing to see that there are people in Greensboro — a place she likes to think of as "moving in the right direction" — who are so resistant to progress.
"To me, it reinforces that what we need is faith in our community that change is possible," said Erausquin, adding that it will take "hard conversations."
Erausquin said she wishes the writer would've been open to having a dialogue instead.
"I would be willing to talk to somebody and have a real, reasonable conversation about why I believe those things on my yard sign," she said.
On the day she received the letter, Erausquin said she walked around her neighborhood and spotted a few other "Black Lives Matter" signs in yards. She knocked on doors, introduced herself and explained the letter she'd received. No one had experienced anything similar.
"But it was nice," she said about getting to know like-minded neighbors.
Erausquin said she's also had chats with other folks who live nearby — ones who previously did not have signs in their yards — and several have decided to put up their own "Black Lives Matter" signs.
The morning after receiving the letter, Erausquin and her children decided to take a short break from virtual schooling. So she and her daughter went outside and used chalk to write a word on the road.
Love.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
