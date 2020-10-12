'I find it sad': Anonymous letter writer condemns Greensboro family's yard sign

Despite being threatened, Erausquin said the letter disappointed her more than anything else.

“I think it was intended to be intimidating,” Erausquin said. "I find it sad somebody took the time. It's not like they took a scrap sheet of paper out of their glovebox and left a note in my mailbox. They went home, looked me up, typed it out, printed it, addressed the envelope, stamped it and sent it in the U.S. mail."

The letter continues with criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, concluding that "this is the same BLM you celebrate with the sign in your yard because it makes you feel virtuous. You and your yard sign are disgusting."

The letter is signed: "A police officer who you may someday call, if at night while you are sleeping, intruders break into your home and you are in fear of your life."

Because of the letter's threatening language, Erausquin called the police and an investigation is underway.

She said it's disappointing to see that there are people in Greensboro — a place she likes to think of as "moving in the right direction" — who are so resistant to progress.