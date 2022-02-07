‘I just wanna die’: NC man battling COVID as sentencing looms for his role in Capitol riot.

Little was arrested in March on four misdemeanor charges tied to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters bent on stopping Congress from certifying the former president’s defeat to Joe Biden.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Little pleaded guilty in November to one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Little, one of at least 17 North Carolina defendants charged in the case, is best known for having taken part in a raging text fight with a family member from inside the Capitol over the merits of what he had done and whether the election had been stolen, as Trump baselessly claimed.

“We just took over the Capitol,” Little wrote, according to court filings.

“And you are bragging?” the relative fired back. ‘’We”? THIS IS TREASON!!! IF YOU DON’T CONDEMN THIS, NEVER BOTHER SPEAKING TO ME AGAIN! HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE PEOPLE. IT’S A COUP! YOU OBVIOUSLY HATE AMERICA!!!”

“We are stopping treason,” Little responded. “Stealing elections is treason! We’re not going to take it anymore!

“... You’ll thank me for saving your freedom ...”