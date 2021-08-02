'I think we'll see a lot ... more cases,' Cone Health infectious disease doctor says

Do you have any advice?

"I would say that the days of us feeling OK without a mask is limited. I don't think it's safe to go out and go shopping without a mask, even if you're vaccinated.

"I think we have to kind of learn the lessons that we did last year and be careful again ... .

"And for those who have been waiting to get their vaccines, this is the time to get it. We know that this is going to continue to get worse over those next few months, and you still can get adequate immunity over these next four to six weeks, and so I think anybody who's at risk of having severe disease needs to get the vaccine. Even if you aren't at risk, it's just that this is so infectious, and we don't want anybody to get sick ... (to the point that they) would have to be hospitalized.

"So we know the vaccine works. It's very safe. And we can tell already that the patients who have complications or who have required to be hospitalized are those who are unvaccinated.

"I think a lot of people are tired of hearing a little bit that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, but that's the truth, and we need everybody in to get vaccinated to help our whole community."