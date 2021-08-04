'I won't rest until somebody tells me the truth': Mother asks why first responders overlooked her daughter at crash site

“Although we do not have further to provide, normal protocol is for the victim’s family, the investigating agency, and the respective district attorney’s office to meet prior to the court proceedings to discuss the case and answer any questions they might have. We have been advised that this has not yet occurred, but will be forthcoming,’’ Knox said in the email.

But the key questions Nelson and Tysinger want answered are: How was their daughter’s body overlooked at the wreck site in a car registered in her name? And might Teresa Williams, a mother of four and grandmother of six, have survived if she had been found early that morning when help first arrived?

Cole Williams did not alert authorities about mother

Nelson said the SHP’s Sgt. Adam Carter told her on June 14 that Cole Williams never mentioned to authorities that his mother was a passenger. “Apparently, he did not say his mother was with him … even when he went to the hospital after the wreck with a busted lip. He never mentioned nothing about his mother,’’ Nelson said of her conversation with Carter.

The State Medical Examiner’s report contains testimony from Rockingham County EMS paramedic Connie King, who said: “The driver made no mention, to the responding EMS unit, of anyone else being in the vehicle.’’