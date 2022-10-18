Iconic horror scenes come to life at Pinhead's Graveyard in Canton

CANTON — Don't be alarmed if you see horror characters on the streets of this mountain town in the coming weeks: it goes with the territory of being home to the top haunted attraction in North Carolina.

Pinhead's Graveyard, housed in an old warehouse in downtown Canton that's been remade into a series of horror film sets, will attract thousands of people looking for a good fright this Halloween season.

It's not your typical haunted house or haunted trail — where characters over-rely on yelling and screaming at guests to evoke a scare.

"We have a whole lot more depth than just a series of jump scares," said Thomas Rickman, owner of Pinhead's Graveyard.

Instead, it's an immersive experience that recreates iconic scenes from horror movies with live characters and authentic costumes, props and sets.

"You get to actually step into those scenes," Rickman said. "That's what makes us different. It's more skit driven."

Rickman, a horror movie actor himself, said fans of the genre will find lots of Easter eggs from their favorite films as they move through the attraction.

It's an interesting business to be in, where customers pay money to willingly be scared. And Pinhead's delivers.

Groups of eight to 12 are escorted through the attraction by their own personal guide as they move from scene to scene — 13 in all.

Because it's all live, the characters can tone down the scares for groups with younger kids. The actors all have earpieces so guides can give them a heads-up about the next group.

When Pinhead's Graveyard made its debut in Canton last year, Rickman and his crew raced around the clock to get open in time for Halloween, from building sets to rigging audio and lighting. This year, they've been able to expand and build on the foundation.

"Last year was awesome, but this year is 10 times better," Rickman said. "We were able to take a breath and figure out what didn't work and fix things."

While live costumed characters — 20 to 25 on any given night — are the backbone of Pinhead's, Rickman added $18,000 in animatronics this year to liven up some of the dead zones when walking between scenes.

On its busiest nights, upward of 1,000 people will funnel through the attraction, drawing scare-seekers from a 100-mile radius or more.

"Last week, a mom and her two daughters drove here and back from Atlanta," Rickman said.

Finding a home in CantonRickman has spent nearly half a million dollars buying and converting a three-story century-old warehouse into Pinhead's Graveyard. Though he bought the building with cash, it will take years for Rickman to see a return on the investment — a testament to his commitment to stay put in Canton.

"It is the perfect spot. We got super lucky finding it. We wouldn't want to have this haunted house anywhere else," Rickman said.

Before finding a permanent indoor home in Canton, Pinhead's Graveyard operated as an outdoor haunted trail at various locations in Buncombe through the years, and most recently on the site that's now home to Chestnut Mountain Park on the Haywood side.

Rickman said Haywood County has been a breeze to work with.

"Everyone in Haywood has been very welcoming. It's like a big family. Everyone is willing to work with us and help us," he said.

The sprawling 17,000-square-foot building had decades of refuse to clean out from its various former occupants — a furniture maker, bleach distributor, overalls manufacturer in the early 1900s, a mill supply depot.

"It's been used for tons of things over the years," Rickman said.

Some of the old junk found in the building, from tools and lanterns and antique furniture, ended up coming in handy.

"It had a lot of old, creepy stuff we used to decorate some of our sets with," Rickman said.

As luck would have it, the building has some real haunts of its own. Rickman brought in a ghost hunter to do a paranormal audit, which has been incorporated into this year's theming.

When guests enter, they're corralled in a staging room while waiting for their group to head out. Here, the table is set with a video made by the ghost hunter.

"You're in the same room where we filmed the video about how haunted that very room is," Rickman said.

Setting up shop in Canton is coming full circle for Rickman. He grew up in Buncombe, but his grandfather and great-uncles all worked at the paper mill.

When Rickman and his team were getting the building ready last year, they kept plans under wraps.

"Other business owners around town would stop by and want to see the place to try to figure out what we were doing with it, but we kept it a really big secret," Rickman said.

Building suspense toward a big reveal was fitting for a horror attraction after all.

Star-studded cast

Rickman isn't just a fan of the horror genre, but is also a horror movie actor. He plays the role of The Pilot in the newly-released Terrifier 2, which hit theaters this month in time for Halloween.

He recently flew to New York for the filming of the movie Steam, where he has an even bigger role — but he can't say much about it since it's still in production.

Thanks to Rickman's connections in the industry, Pinhead's features horror star cameos each year. Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre III will be haunting Pinhead's Halloween weekend this year. Last year, Michael Myers from the Halloween movie franchise made the trip and was blown away by the authenticity of the recreated set.

"When he saw the Michael Meyers house, he was like I have been here before," Rickman said. "There's a lot of realism."

Costuming is also over the top, with a couple of the character costumes costing nearly $2,000 each.

Sadly for Rickman, he doesn't get scared anymore when watching a horror movie.

"Once you've made a movie, you are looking at how they made it," Rickman said.

But as for walking through Pinhead's?

"The new Bloody Mary animatronic still scares all of us whenever we walk by her," he said.