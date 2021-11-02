If trends hold, Guilford mask mandate may soon be lifted — again

GREENSBORO — With falling positivity rates and declining cases, Guilford County health officials suggested Tuesday they may soon be ready to lift the COVID-19 mask mandate that has been in place since August.
The Guilford County Board of Health — the sometimes alias of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners — voted unanimously to hold a meeting on Nov. 15 to consider lifting the controversial directive that requires anyone over age 5 to cover their faces indoors while in public settings.
The board met virtually Tuesday night specifically to hear COVID-19 updates from local health officials and to give 10 days notice as required by law before they meet again to consider lifting the mandate.
Now that the board has given that notice, members seem enthusiastic about removing an order that has divided the community.
Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County’s director of public health, told the commissioners that for three weeks, fewer than 5% of coronavirus tests in the county have been positive — a figure that has been a statewide benchmark in relaxing rules put in place to prevent the pandemic’s advance.
That was also one of the requirements for lifting the mask mandate that the commissioners, as the Board of Health, set more than two months ago when it was first enacted.
Another factor the board said it would use in helping them make a decision is the rate of community transmission. That number, however, isn’t so good. Guilford is considered a “high-transmission” county, meaning that it is seeing more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in a given week, Vann said.
Still, daily numbers of new confirmed cases and hospitalizations are slowly dropping and forecasts suggest further decline.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert from Winston-Salem’s Atrium Health, said that in the days preceding Thanksgiving, the pandemic should be in a “sweet spot” where many cities and counties across the state will consider lifting their mask mandates.
Although Ohl said he is more strict about masking, he believed that elected leaders could safely consider doing so around that time.
“Right around the first of the week before Thanksgiving we’re going to be at a spot where we’ll meet all the parameters and the metrics,” Ohl said.
He said that Winston-Salem, Durham and Charlotte will likely consider lifting their mask mandates around that same time.
However, he cautioned that a return to holiday gatherings could cause a COVID-19 resurgence — a trend since the pandemic began — but growing vaccination rates and a higher rate of natural immunity among people who’ve already been infected should blunt the severity.
“I don’t really think that COVID is going to be anywhere near the problem that it was last year,” Ohl said. “Once we get into March and then to April we’re going to see what some might call the end of the pandemic and into the endemic era.”
