'If you play with fire, you get burned.' Is a COVID-19-safe political event possible?

"It's not clear what kind of testing the White House received," she said. "They have not released and won't release when President Trump had a negative test last, so we don't know how long he could have possibly been walking around positive for the virus."

A rapid test, for example, is not as accurate as nose swab tests, McDonald said, so it could have missed the virus in someone who attended.

Recent tweets from N.C. GOP Chairman Michael Whatley show images of other large gatherings with few people wearing masks and little or no social distancing.

One tweet shows an event for Black GOP members that was held Tuesday in Raleigh — held indoors with little mask-wearing and more than 25 people, the limit to indoor gatherings under Cooper's executive order. Another celebration — a large outdoor event with no masks or social distancing — was held Friday night in Randolph County.

N.C. GOP spokesman Tim Wigginton told The N&O that they were in the "evaluation stage" on whether to continue hosting events.

People who were in close contact with Tillis are being tracked to avoid any potential spread of COVID-19.