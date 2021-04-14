'I'll never forget': Three years after a tornado rocked Greensboro, it's still being felt

And one man was killed after a tree fell on top of his car as he was driving along East Cone Boulevard.

"I'll never forget," said Ruthie Richardson-Robinson, the chief operating officer of Habitat of Humanity for Greater Greensboro.

Richardson-Robinson was driving home from the Burlington area with her husband on the evening of the tornado.

"We knew something was wrong when we saw the big, white blanket of rain coming at us," she recalled. "It was literally lifting cars off the highway."

She and her husband made it to Greensboro safely, but it wasn't long before Richardson-Robinson found herself out in the community that night, hard at work.

"Habitat was one of the first organizations on the ground," she said. "Starting the cleaning, picking up."

She said she worked with city officials, handling assessments for families who lost homes or were somehow affected by the tornado. It was a long night, as were the days and weeks that followed.

Even three years later, Habitat is finding ways to rejuvenate the areas hit hardest by the weather event.