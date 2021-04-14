'I'll never forget': Three years after a tornado rocked Greensboro, it's still being felt

GREENSBORO — Three years after a tornado tore a destructive path through the city's east side, efforts to rebuild and revitalize the community are still ongoing.
Three years ago. That's when the tornado's path cut through Greensboro like a scapel, exacting damage in some areas and missing others entirely.
Three years ago. We learned then how long it takes a tornado to destroy everything. Seconds, really.
Three years ago. That Sunday on April 15, 2018, had been a pleasant one. It hadn't seemed like the kind of day where you would need to scramble for shelter.
The changed the moment the National Weather Service issued a warning late that afternoon.
The EF2 tornado came suddenly and abruptly, toppling trees and decimating houses in several neighborhoods — Hampton, Heath, Dudley Heights and Lincoln Heights — leaving a devastating mark as it traveled toward Rockingham County.
The city estimated roughly 1,000 structures were damaged during the tornado's 34-mile path.
A state of emergency was declared as officials began the process of finding temporary housing for those who were displaced.
Hampton, Erwin Montessori and Peeler elementary schools took major hits, leaving their students to be dispersed among surrounding schools.
And one man was killed after a tree fell on top of his car as he was driving along East Cone Boulevard.
"I'll never forget," said Ruthie Richardson-Robinson, the chief operating officer of Habitat of Humanity for Greater Greensboro.
Richardson-Robinson was driving home from the Burlington area with her husband on the evening of the tornado.
"We knew something was wrong when we saw the big, white blanket of rain coming at us," she recalled. "It was literally lifting cars off the highway."
She and her husband made it to Greensboro safely, but it wasn't long before Richardson-Robinson found herself out in the community that night, hard at work.
"Habitat was one of the first organizations on the ground," she said. "Starting the cleaning, picking up."
She said she worked with city officials, handling assessments for families who lost homes or were somehow affected by the tornado. It was a long night, as were the days and weeks that followed.
Even three years later, Habitat is finding ways to rejuvenate the areas hit hardest by the weather event.
"We've done a lot of the pick up," she said, "but this is our opportunity to really put some homes back up."
On April 6, just days before the tornado's three-year anniversary, Habitat for Humanity broke ground on one of five homes in the Lincoln Heights community that were lost in the storm.
Future Habitat homeowners Michael and Cassandra Merritt, who will take part in building their house, expressed how grateful they were at the groundbreaking of the family's new home on Dinsmore Street.
For them, it marked a new beginning.
"I would like to truly thank God for this," said Cassandra Merritt, her husband and children by her side.
Habitat will also break ground on houses on Landsdown, Eastwood and Alice avenues as well as Randall Street, all before June.
"All of this is part of a redevelopment project," Richardson-Robinson said. "Revitalizing this neighborhood, rebuilding homes and placing families back here to preserve the neighborhood as a whole."
The Merritt's home on Dinsmore Street is a chance to bring youth back into the neighborhood.
"Who doesn't want to see little feet running back and forth at this home again?" Richardson-Robinson asked.
Habitat sees their work as a way to bring back communities that have been fighting for a return to normalcy since 2018. Though some homes have been repaired, there are still others with tarps over them, wasting away.
The addition of the Merritt's new home is just what Richardson-Robinson said she's been waiting to see since she walked the debris-scattered streets of Greensboro in the days following the 2018 tornado.
"It's one thing to suffer devastation," she said. "The last thing you want is to see your neighborhood go down, too."
