In Guilford County address, Eric Trump makes the case for his father to get 'four more years'

WHITSETT — Far from the frenzy of an arena crowd, Eric Trump gave an almost intimate speech on a cool evening outside an industrial plant in this Guilford County community.

On the trail for his father, President Donald Trump, the 36-year-old drew about 150 enthusiastic fans on a broad, grassy lawn to cheer his upbeat campaign speech and to celebrate their love of all things Trump.

Even one who couldn’t vote got in on the atmosphere — a small, smiling baby wearing a “Babies for Trump” creeper.

Trump’s message spared no venom for the Democrats as he ticked off a list of warnings regarding former Vice President Joe Biden, his father's opponent to be the next president.

“It’s nutty what this party stands for and it’s nutty what we have to fight against,” Trump said.

He said that Biden and the Democrats are attacking faith, Second Amendment gun rights, private health insurance and are likely to raise taxes and bring back more regulations on business.

Under the Trump administration, Trump said, manufacturers like Machine Specialties Inc., where the rally took place, are flourishing after declining during the years Biden served as a United States senator and as Vice President under President Barack Obama.