In Guilford County address, Eric Trump makes the case for his father to get 'four more years'

WHITSETT — Far from the frenzy of an arena crowd, Eric Trump gave an almost intimate speech on a cool evening outside an industrial plant in this Guilford County community.
On the trail for his father, President Donald Trump, the 36-year-old drew about 150 enthusiastic fans on a broad, grassy lawn to cheer his upbeat campaign speech and to celebrate their love of all things Trump.
Even one who couldn’t vote got in on the atmosphere — a small, smiling baby wearing a “Babies for Trump” creeper.
Trump’s message spared no venom for the Democrats as he ticked off a list of warnings regarding former Vice President Joe Biden, his father's opponent to be the next president.
“It’s nutty what this party stands for and it’s nutty what we have to fight against,” Trump said.
He said that Biden and the Democrats are attacking faith, Second Amendment gun rights, private health insurance and are likely to raise taxes and bring back more regulations on business.
Under the Trump administration, Trump said, manufacturers like Machine Specialties Inc., where the rally took place, are flourishing after declining during the years Biden served as a United States senator and as Vice President under President Barack Obama.
But Trump didn’t lay all the blame for what he called manufacturing’s decline at the feet of Democrats. He said China had a lot to do with stealing American jobs and also making it possible for the coronavirus to spread worldwide, leading to the deaths of more than 210,000 Americans.
Other than promising to hold China “accountable,” Trump said little else about the pandemic that has gripped the nation since February.
Biden and his fellow Democrats have relentlessly attacked President Trump’s handling of the crisis.
Trump saluted his father, who announced late last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for four days of treatment.
“He’s a warrior,” said Trump, adding that “divine intervention” is the reason the president is still alive.
President Trump, who symbolically removed his face mask after returning Monday to the White House, apparently emboldened many in Thursday’s audience. Only about a fifth of the people there wore face coverings. Many held masks in their hands, but didn't put them on or remain at a distance between themselves and other attendees.
Toward the end of Trump’s speech, the crowd chanted “four more years” several times.
In a brief interview after his 30-minute speech, Trump said his father is feeling well and is now working normal days which, for most people, would be “double” schedules.
With the race in North Carolina a virtual stalemate, Trump said it’s essential for his father to win here on Nov. 3.
“We love this state. We love the people of the state. My family’s from this state,” said Trump, whose wife, Lara, is a Wilmington native. “I always think about it a little bit differently.
“We need North Carolina for the White House. It’s critically important and the love in the state’s unbelievable. We’re gonna work very hard and we’re never going to take it for granted. We’re not going to do what the other side does.
"They just don’t show up.”
President Trump earlier Thursday said he would not participate in a virtual debate with Biden that was proposed by the Commission on Presidential Debates.
Trump said, however, that his father is eager to participate in a face-to-face debate.
He explained that his father doesn’t want a “glorified Zoom call. That’s not how presidents debate. They stand up on stage. They stand next to each other and they talk back and forth. That’s what they’ve been doing for 200 years. For Joe Biden to be sitting in his basement and my father to be somewhere else in front of a camera, that’s not a proper debate.
“And by the way, Biden was thrilled to get out of it."
Trump also said Vice President Mike Pence was the clear winner in Wednesday’s debate with U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Biden’s running mate.
“I thought the vice president was incredible,” Trump said. “Everybody unanimously thought that he won the night and that it wasn’t even close.”
Trump’s visit comes just weeks after President Trump visited Fayetteville in September, his fourth campaign stop in North Carolina this year.
Eric’s sister, Ivanka, campaigned last week in Belmont, near Charlotte.
With 15 votes in the Electoral College, North Carolina has become an important battleground state for presidential candidates since Obama, a Democrat, narrowly beat Republican John McCain here in 2008.
The state had voted for a Democratic presidential nominee only once since Lyndon B. Johnson won the presidency in 1964. The other time a Democrat won was when Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
