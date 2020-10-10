In Guilford's New Garden Woods, remnants of Underground Railroad live in the soil

“No man who has not been in slavery knows the real curse of it. If any man thinks slavery a proper thing, let him go and be abused as I was for years in North Carolina, much of the time in agony from irons and whips and paddles, and I think he would be tired of it, too.”

John Little was a long way from the South when he told his story. He spoke these words to an abolitionist writer from the safety of his Ontario homestead, 10 years after his 1845 escape from enslavement in Guilford County. He spoke of horrors endured and the spirits of men and women broken. He recounted fleeing, finally, in the dead of night, and finding refuge at the bottom of a woodland creek bed.

“I was hunted like a wolf in the mountains, all the way to Canada,” he said. “Friend or foe was my constant question, though I found some safety in the company of free blacks who seemed to know the way north ... I shall never have made it to Windsor had it not been for the people of the New Garden Woods.”

Nearly two centuries later, the New Garden Woods still stand. The forest has been squeezed by the suburbs of Greensboro, so that only a few acres survive between the multi-lane highways and housing developments. The land is now called the Guilford College Woods, after the modern school it surrounds.