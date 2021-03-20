In honor of Women's History Month, these locals made a difference

GREENSBORO — Lindy Garnette is a strong believer that when you do the right things for the right reasons, they work out.

When the only emergency shelter that took in homeless families closed because it had trouble raising money, the Shirley T. Frye YWCA’s former executive director worked with her staff to put another shelter together and run it themselves.

"We researched it," Garnette said. "We believe it’s necessary — and in this community, it’s not OK for 2-year-olds to be sleeping in cars.”

The backstories of Garnette and other women— too many to name — are little known or sometimes forgotten in the work that has improved the plight of Greensboro residents. Their efforts have strengthened the fabric of the community, from Garnette figuring out a way to house people to educator Sarah Herbin's advocacy of children through the Black Child Development Institute.

They also would be the first to say that others helped to give their work impact.

"I keep a picture of her in front of me," Karen Thompson, the institute's current executive director, said of Herbin in her office, "to remind me of the feet that went before me."