In honor of Women's History Month, these locals made a difference

GREENSBORO — Lindy Garnette is a strong believer that when you do the right things for the right reasons, they work out.
When the only emergency shelter that took in homeless families closed because it had trouble raising money, the Shirley T. Frye YWCA’s former executive director worked with her staff to put another shelter together and run it themselves.
"We researched it," Garnette said. "We believe it’s necessary — and in this community, it’s not OK for 2-year-olds to be sleeping in cars.”
The backstories of Garnette and other women— too many to name — are little known or sometimes forgotten in the work that has improved the plight of Greensboro residents. Their efforts have strengthened the fabric of the community, from Garnette figuring out a way to house people to educator Sarah Herbin's advocacy of children through the Black Child Development Institute.
They also would be the first to say that others helped to give their work impact.
"I keep a picture of her in front of me," Karen Thompson, the institute's current executive director, said of Herbin in her office, "to remind me of the feet that went before me."
There are others, including Joanne Bluethenthal and Cynthia Doyle, whose lists of projects they founded or got started is so long that back in 1992, when they were to receive the highest honor given to individuals by the National Conference for Community and Justice (then called the National Conference for Christian and Jews), they had a simple request: Don't mention their resume.
In honor of Women's History Month, this is a sampling of those among us who made a difference.
'Miracle on Bessemer Street'
Higher Ground has been called the "Miracle that happened on Bessemer Street."
That's because it's a community sanctuary for people infected — and affected — by AIDS and HIV.
The service of Triad Health Project has its roots in the Guilford Regional AIDS Interfaith Network, a group of clergy and people of faith in Greensboro in the early 1990s who wanted to be a healing force for people dealing with AIDS and HIV.
Back then, people carrying an AIDS or HIV diagnosis were often ostracized and feared.
"I took on an idea, and it was that the religious community had to be engaged in the AIDS crisis instead of what we were seeing,” said Sallie White in 2016. She had lost lots of friends in the early epidemic.
White worked out of West Market Street United Methodist Church, one of the organizing churches.
The group of clergy paired small groups of parishioners with someone with a diagnosis and became their surrogate family.
But the organization had no physical home for programs and support groups.
White spotted an empty home in a neighborhood she thought was perfect for Higher Ground.
“I went to (businessman) Bob Page, and I said I understand you own this house on a street and in a neighborhood where we could offer a place of community and people would feel comfortable being there,” White said.
Page let the group move into the house on Bessemer, free of charge.
But the agency was having trouble raising money.
So White spent much of her time writing grants, training volunteers for the care teams — there were more than 400 members — and growing services.
About the same time, a program director was hired and Triad Health Project agreed to take over the day center.
Higher Ground remains on Bessemer Street.
Making the grade
In the living room of her home, Sarah Walden Herbin and her friends came together for a single goal that summer of 1979: to work with 36 Black children in the former Greensboro City Schools who were in danger of repeating the academic year.
The group worked with the students all summer to bring them up to grade level for the next school year.
The school system still refused to promote them — marking the earliest beginnings of the Black Child Development Institute in Greensboro.
Herbin, a graduate of William Penn High School in High Point who studied music and English at Bennett College, had helped found the National Black Child Development Institute in 1970 while working in Washington, D.C., and later the Greensboro affiliate of that organization.
After parents were told their children would not be passed, Herbin got families to organize and speak out.
The school system relented and the children were enrolled in their appropriate grades.
By the end of the school year they were able to move to the next grade level.
When the Black Child Development Institute followed up years later, 31 of the 36 had gone to college.
Herbin, who had previously been the first Black member of former Gov. Terry Sanford's cabinet, where she worked on equal employment opportunities, died in 2003. But the agency continues to use the same call to action through education, advocacy and programs.
Someone who cares
She could not forget the words.
"You know," a homeless friend told Liz Seymour, "all someone really needs when they're homeless is someplace to be, something to do and someone who cares."
So Seymour would become involved in organizing the Interactive Resource Center in 2009.
It's a day center where the homeless can wash clothes or connect to a variety of resources all under one roof.
And find people who care.
Seymour had never been a professional manager. But she had a vision and was sensitive to the plight of the less fortunate as she made the transition from volunteer to leader.
Early on, it was a month to month existence for the nonprofit.
People who brought ideas to her saw them develop into something concrete, such as the community garden, which provides food but also gives the homeless — the agency refers to them as guests — something to do.
Seymour left in 2013 and Michelle Kennedy, who would later win a seat on the City Council, was hired to lead the agency.
'It takes its toll'
It was at N.C. A&T where Katie Grays met Warren Dorsett, a graduate student whom she would marry in 1958.
They had two children, Valerie and Warren Jr.
After Warren Jr. died from sickle-cell anemia at age 25 in 1988, she helped found the Triad Sickle-Cell Anemia Foundation, now known as the Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency.
Sickle cells are diseased red blood cells that clog blood vessels, stopping blood flow to vital organs.
Roughly one in 12 African Americans has the sickle-cell trait. It affects white people and other ethnic groups at a lower rate.
Dorsett, who would become the first Black woman to hold a state cabinet post, died in 2020. She left behind a legacy of fighting for education and research on the blood disease.
"It takes its toll on the entire family, not just the person who has it,'' Dorsett said in 1992.
Humble beginnings
Susan Sassman, a motivator, excelled at marketing. Vivian Lutian, then a professor at Guilford College, put together the curriculum and training. Ashley Brooks and Marian O'Connor Franklin wrote grants and edited applications.
And what became the Women's Resource Center officially moved out of Sassman's kitchen.
This was in the early 1990s and Sassman already had a hotline for the National Organization for Women running into her house.
Once in a building, volunteers hosted workshops in their career fields or interests, ranging from financial literacy to preparing a resume. They connected women to resources already in the community. Then they put programs together where there were gaps in services.
That included a "barter board" for women who wanted to exchange goods and services, such as childcare.
Attorneys in the community agreed to take 15-minute calls to answer questions for women seeking advice.
A capital campaign with a donor offering a matching grant built the group's brick building on Summit Avenue.
The agency's six staff members now coordinate the efforts of over 400 people in the community volunteering in their career fields.
"Thousands of women have found affordable housing, free legal assistance and jobs — including a former client who became employed with the architectural firm that designed our current building," said Brooks, who serves as executive director.
Changing thoughts about death
The hospice agency was a little-known entity inside the basement of the Guilford County Health Department when Pam Barrett was hired as its first executive director.
The then-28 year-old social worker had a big mission: to change the way people thought about death.
Her goal was a place filled with life, with each day a new one.
And it would be reflected under her watch in everything from the programs the agency offered to a new name: Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro.
It is now known as AuthoraCare.
With a range of professionals including nurses, social workers and art therapists, services included a 10-bed unit at Moses Cone Hospital, end-of-life and grief services for children, the 12-bed facility called Beacon Place and the traditional in-home care.
Beacon Place would be the first of its kind in the state. There were residential hospices elsewhere in North Carolina at the time, but none providing medical services that also gave AIDS patients top priority.
When Barrett retired in 2007, the agency that started with a handful of people had grown to 64 staff members and more than 250 volunteers — and is considered one of the country's most comprehensive hospice programs.
It is also one of the few in the nation geared specifically for children with life-threatening illnesses.
"I've had this wonderful season of leadership, Barrett said at her retirement, "but I also feel good about this transition."
