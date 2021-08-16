In one NC ICU, optimism about COVID replaced by sadness, dismay: 'It was preventable'

"They are suffering because of that, and indirectly it's putting a huge strain on the health care system," said Dr. Jennifer Maguire, a pulmonologist who is treating COVID-19 patients full-time in the ICU. "It's challenging just to take care of all of these patients, physically, but also very mentally challenging to see the heartache and to know in the back of your mind that it was preventable."

The presence of free, widely available vaccines makes this stage of the pandemic feel different to many heath care workers, says Shay Greene, UNC's director of pastoral care, who counsels staff and patients and their families.

"We have so much science that has informed us of how to protect ourselves and others," Greene said. "So the fact that the numbers are going up is daunting and frustrating."

But Greene said those feelings are mixed with compassion for patients and their families. Culp says her staff tries not to judge people about being unvaccinated, any more than they would look critically on heart patients for the diet and lack of exercise that might have contributed to their condition.

"Regardless of what people do outside of this building, we are going to take care of them," she said. "Whatever choices they make, we're still going to take care of them."