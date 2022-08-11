Investigators seize narcotics, weapons, cash, arrest Pelham man during search

PELHAM — A Thursday morning search of a home here by Rockingham County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators netted cocaine, cash, weapons and led to the arrest of one man, authorities said.

Keith Lamount Williams, 55, of 537 Dibrell Road, was charged with Level III trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling to sell controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Williams is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $200,000 secured bond.

During their search of Williams' residence, investigators seized: approximately 745 grams of cocaine, in powder and crack cocaine form, with an estimated street value of $85,000; individual packaged baggies of crack cocaine; roughly 111 grams of marijuana; digital scales; food processors used for packaging large amounts of narcotics; U.S. currency; and two firearms.