Is there new life in the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite? Well, that depends.

The state budget incentive would be triggered in two phases, should a company like Toyota choose the megasite.

First, the company would receive up to $135 million in incentives for any "transformative" project worth at least $1 billion and having at least 1,750 employees. That money would be spent by the state Department of Transportation for roads and other projects needed to get the site ready for major industry.

The company would be eligible for another $185 million in site preparation, wetland mitigation and transportation funds should it increase the size of its project to at least $3 billion in investment and at least 3,875 positions.

If Toyota should join with Panasonic to choose the megasite, not only would it give the Triad a major stake in the future of the automotive industry, it would vindicate planners. For 10 years, they've been working to make the megasite a reality. During that time, there's been a series of ebbs and flows as prospective companies enter the conversation only to leave. Speculation and rumor have been as much a constant as the vastness of the acreage.

But where the megasite once was foremost on the minds of the community, news had gone silent. Like the land itself.