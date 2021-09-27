Is this the future of vaccines? UNC researchers create 3D printed vaccine patches.

The work behind 3D printing of vaccine patches predates the COVID-19 pandemic by a few years. But the struggles of delivering vaccines to the entire world have shown how critical vaccine technology is going forward, DeSimone said.

"Despite how terrible this pandemic has been — and it's been awful, really awful — it could have been a lot worse," he said. "This thing could have been avian flu with a 30% death rate, and we would be scrambling way more than we have been.

"I think a lot of people believe it's just a matter of time (before the next pandemic), and therefore technologies like this need to be readied for the future."

There could be significant cost savings as well, according to DeSimone's own projections. "I've heard numbers of syringe needles and glass vials and everything being north of $3 to $7 (per vaccine). And I think we can make these patches for less than 10 cents," he said.

DeSimone, striking an optimistic tone, said the ease of transportation of 3D patches could revolutionize the way vaccines are administered.

"We think — and our corporate partners that are emerging think — that the whole direction of this is you're going to receive a vaccine via like Amazon or the U.S. Postal Service in the future," he said.