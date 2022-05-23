Isaiah Monroe leads Dudley boys to state track title

Dudley senior Isaiah Monroe turned in a MVP performance Friday to lead the Panthers to the NCHSAA Class 3-A boys track and field championship.

Running on the track where he will continue his career at N.C. A&T, Monroe won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races and anchored the Panthers' winning 4X400 relay team in a dominating performance. Steven Davis II won the high jump for Dudley as the Panthers finished with 80 team points to easily outdistance runner-up Croatan (51.5).

In the Class 3-A girls meet, Dudley's bid for a sweep came up just short at the Panthers scored 46 points to finish three behind team champion West Henderson.

In Class 4-A, Mount Tabor's Terrell Robinson won the boys 100 and 200, Davie County's Spencer Williams placed first in the boys discus and shot put, Parkland's Ija Mumford won the girls long jump and triple jump and Reagan's Cora Busick won the girls wheelchair discus and shot put. Other area winners in 4-A were: West Forsyth's Tyson Adams (boys long jump), Northwest Guilford's Sheldon Ulmer (boys high jump), Southwest Guilford's Sady Moody (discus) and the Mount Tabor boys 4X800 relay team.

In Class 2-A, the Andrews team of Ja'Neil Harris, Jeremiah King, Ja'len Bennett and Correy McManus won the boys 4X100 relay. In Class 1-A, Winston-Salem Prep's Damyja Ortiz was the state champion in the 400.

• In the NCISAA championships, area individual champions were: Boys, High Point Christian's Isaiah Sanders (100 and 200, Division II), Forsyth Country Day's Aidan Baydush (discus, Division II), Westchester's Cruz Hesling (1,600, Division III) and Forsyth Country Day's 4X800 relay team (Division II); girls, Greensboro Day's Dana Wilson (100 and 200, Division I) and Forsyth Country Day's Maureen Cavanaugh (high jump, Division II).

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

NCHSAA

At N.C. A&T's Irwin Belk Track

CLASS 4-A

BOYS

Top three teams

1. Waxhaw Cuthbertson 57

2. Mount Tabor 51

3. Charlotte Ardrey Kell 38

Other area teams

T10. Davie County 20

20. Northwest Guilford 12

T16. Davie County 13

T22. West Forsyth 10

T22. Parkland 10

26. Page 9

T33. Reagan 6

T37. Glenn 5

T42. East Forsyth 4

T49. Western Guilford 3

Area top-three individuals

100-meter dash: 1. Terrell Robinson (MT), 10.31 seconds. 200: 1. Robinson (MT), 21.32. 800: 3. Andrew Burrell (MT), 1:55.81. High jump: 1. Sheldon Ulmer (NW), 6 feet, 6 inches. Long jump: 1. Tyson Adams (WF), 22-11½. Shot put: 1. Spencer Williams (DC), 64-3¾. Discus: 1. Williams (DC), 180-4. 4X200 relay: 3. Mount Tabor (Jake Koonin, Lance Patterson, Blake Simmons, Robins), 1:26.65. 4X800 relay: 1. Mount Tabor (Connor Inman, Benjamin Mills-Tarmey, Davis Potter, Burrell), 7:54.26.

GIRLS

Area teams

5. Parkland 38

14. Mount Tabor 17

22. Southwest Guilford 10

T23. Grimsley 8

T29. Reynolds 6

T33. Northern Guilford 5

T41. Western Guilford 3

T41. Reagan 3

T46. West Forsyth 2

Area top-three individuals

800 meters: 3. Caroline Echols (RJR), 2 minutes, 13.49 seconds. 3,200: 3. Joiner Evans (MT), 10:50.95. Long jump: 1. Ija Mumford (Park), 19 feet, 5 inches. Triple jump: 1. Mumford (Park), 38-8. Discus: 1. Sady Moody (SW), 129-10. Wheelchair discus: 1. Cora Busick (Rea), 18-1. Wheelchair shot put: 1. Busick (Rea), 6-5. 4X100 relay: 2. Parkland (Mumford, Aiyana Gray-Williams, Ziyah Etchison, Oteria Dubose), 47.47. 4X200 relay: 2. Parkland (Mumford, Etchison, Gray-Williams, Megan Hatcher), 1:40.17. 4X800 relay: 2. Mount Tabor (Hanna Riley, Thalia Soule, Eliza Brand, Katie McFerrin), 9:17.78.

CLASS 3-A

BOYS

Top three

1 Dudley 80

2. Croatan 51.5

3. Winterville South Central 31

Other area teams

T12. Southern Guilford 22

T19. Oak Grove 14

T21. Atkins 10

T28. Smith 8

Area top-three individuals

100-meter dash: 1. Isaiah Monroe (Du), 10.91 seconds. 200: 1. Monroe (Du), 21.12. 400: 1. Monroe (Du), 48.13. 300 hurdles: 3. Le'Ezra Brown (Du), 40.35. High jump: 1. Steven Davis II (Du), 6 feet, 4 inches. Pole vault: 1. Jacob Murphy (OG), 13-6. Triple jump: 2. Xavier Partee (Sm), 45-4½. Shot put: 3. James Squires (SG), 49-8¼. 4X200 relay: 3. Southern Guilford (Jakyri Manning, Jayden Diggs, Nick Blackston, Kameron Austin), 1:30.13. 4X400 relay: 1. Dudley (Davis, Asa Bonds, Michael Shaw, Monroe), 3:23.92.

GIRLS

Top three

1. West Henderson 49

2. Dudley 46

3. West Carteret 41

Other area teams

T8. Atkins 23

T48. Eastern Guilford 1

Area top-three individuals

100-meter hurdles: 2. Senadzi Rankin (Du), 15.31 seconds. 300 hurdles: 2. Keianna Mims (Du), 46.58. Discus: 3. Noelle Millner (Du), 114 feet. 4X100 relay: 3. Dudley (Rankin, Mims, Tanzania Washington, Nilijah Darden), 50.52. 4X400 relay: 2. Atkins (Morgan Anthony, Sierra Fontenot, Jordyn Curtis, Ja'Nya Linder), 4:08.24.

CLASS 2-A

BOYS

Area teams

5. Andrews 29

T17. Walkertown 13

T38. North Forsyth 5

T55. Reidsville 1

Area top-three individuals

400 meters: 3. Zakhi Mitchell (Walk), 50.05 seconds. 4X100 relay: 1. Andrews (Ja'Neil Harris, Jeremiah King, Ja'len Bennett, Correy McManus), 43.30. 4X200 relay: 2. Andrews (Ja'Neil Harris, Ja'Shawn Harris, Brenden Miller, Marquette Hoskins), 1:30.95. 4X400 relay: 3. Walkertown (Case Ivey, Chris McCorkle, Zion Moye, Mitchell), 3:28.94.

GIRLS

Area teams

Area teams

T15. Walkertown 15

T52. Andrews 1

Area top-three individuals

100-meter hurdles: 2. Mariah Perry (Walk), 15.07 seconds. 4X100 relay: 3. Walkertown (Qeinyla Ross, Kyah Newton Roseboro, Alia Bowles, Perry), 50.10.

CLASS 1-A

BOYS

Area teams

10. Carver 20

T25. Bishop McGuinness 10

T30. Cornerstone Charter 7

Area top-three individuals

100-meter dash: 3. Jamaari Blackburn (Carv), 11.13 seconds. 3,200: 3. Ben Resler (CC), 10:05.80. Shot put: 2. Andrew Lankau (BM), 49 feet, 6¼ inches.

GIRLS

Area teams

11. Bishop McGuinness 21.7

T13. Winston-Salem Prep 16

T23. Cornerstone Charter 8

Area top-three individuals

400 meters: 1. Damyja Ortiz (WSP), 57.59 seconds. Discus: 2. Jewelle Becton (CC), 97 feet, 5 inches.

NCISAA

DIVISION I

At Raleigh Ravenscroft

BOYS

Area team

12. Wesleyan 12

Area top-three individuals

100-meter dash: 3. Donovan Calhoun (Wesl), 10.91 seconds. 200: 3. Calhoun (Wesl), 21.92.

GIRLS

Area teams

6. Greensboro Day 41

15. Wesleyan 4

Area top-three individuals

100 meters: 1. Dana Wilson (GDS), 11.68 seconds. 200: 1. Wilson (GDS), 24.24.

DIVISION II

At Gaston Christian

BOYS

Top three teams

1. Wilmington Coastal Christian 179.5

2. Forsyth Country Day 69.5

3. Cary Christian 60

Other area teams

10. High Point Christian 29

14. Calvary Day 13

Area top-three individuals

100-meter dash: 1. Isaiah Sanders (HPC), 10.97 seconds. 200: 1. Sanders (HPC), 22.33. 800: 3. James Snyder (FCDS), 2:04.31. 1,600: 2. Sam Scott (FCDS), 4:34.90. Discus: 1. Aidan Baydush (FCDS), 157 feet, 2½ inches. Shot put: 3. Baydush (FCDS), 45-4½. 4X800 relay: 1. Forsyth Country Day (Scott, George Lawson, Harrison Tate, Snyder), 8:15.08.

GIRLS

Area teams

5. Forsyth County Day 76

10. Calvary Day 24

13. High Point Christian 12

Area top-three individuals

100 meters: 3. Katelyn Skinner (FCDS), 12.83 seconds. 400: 2. Skinner (FCDS), 59.55. 4X200 relay: 2. Calvary Day (Addison Hinson, Kristen Roberts, Jaliyah Young, Rebekah Ewing), 1:50.11. High jump: 1. Maureen Cavanaugh (FCDS), 5 feet. Pole vault: 2. Emmie Cawood (FCDS), 10-0. Discus: 3. Cavanaugh (FCDS), 100-8. Shot put: 2. Cavanaugh (FCDS), 33-¼. 4X800 relay: 2. Forsyth Country Day (Mackenzie Moore, Lilirose Caty, Nicole Chung, Mary Fitzsimmons), 10:21.13.

DIVISION III

At Mount Olive University

BOYS

Area teams

5. Westchester 51

T11. Caldwell 17

Area top-three individuals

1,600 meters: 1. Cruz Hesling (West), 4 minutes, 52.27 seconds. 3,200: 2. Hesling (West), 10:17.20.

GIRLS

Area teams

10. Westchester 21

12. Caldwell 17

Area top-three individual

3,200 meters: 3. Ali Schwartz (West), 12 minutes, 38.77 seconds.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

