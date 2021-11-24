It’s the first holiday season with COVID vaccines and boosters. But case rates are climbing.

In Binghamton, New York, Annie Sisk had plans to host a few of her daughter’s friends for Thanksgiving. That was before cases began increasing. In New York state, the number of infections have has grown by 28% in the last week, reaching the state’s highest rate since April.

“We thought that, since we were vaccinated, we could loosen up just a little bit,” said Sisk, 55, who has hypertension and diabetes and lives with her 22-year-old daughter. The conditions increase her likelihood of more severe sickness if infected.

“We were going to ask people to take a test before coming over. Now, we’ll just have Cornish game hens by ourselves.”

Michael Mina, a former Harvard epidemiologist who will be joining family in Saratoga Springs, New York, said the risks are slim for those who are vaccinated and healthy. His dinner table will include his 95-year-old grandfather, who is vaccinated, and guests will also take rapid tests.

Still, Mina said the rising rates nationwide worried him.

“The cynical part of me is frustrated, as though we didn’t live through this during the holidays a year ago,” he said. “We should expect the patterns of history to continue to present themselves.”