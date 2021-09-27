'It was like I just went to sleep': Ohio man survives rip current near Sunset Beach

"I've never been in one but imagine the current is something like four or five miles an hour and can generally take you 1,500 yards out," Loewenthal said.

At least four people have died at Brunswick County beaches this summer from drowning, with three of them related to rip currents.

It can be simple to escape a rip current, Loewenthal said, but they become deadly when people panic or exhaust themselves.

If caught in a rip current, people should call out for help, then try to swim parallel to the shoreline and out of the current.

"You should not panic, of course," Loewenthal said. "Rip currents are generally no more than 10 or 15 yards wide. Once you're out you can usually just swim to shore."

If unable to swim out, people can tread water until the current dissipates a few hundred yards into the ocean before swimming back to shore.

Loewenthal said the key is to remain calm. Many people don't recognize they're in a rip current until it pulls them away and they begin to panic.

"They're hard to see for a person who doesn't know what to look for," he said.