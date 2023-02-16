IT’S A CIRCUS: “Solstice: A Winter Circus Experience” ends its seven-performance run on Sunday at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. A contemporary circus, Solstice is a blend of dance, theater and music that tells a story of self-discovery. The family-friendly show is 75-minutes long. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale at www.IntoTheArts.org/Solstice.
