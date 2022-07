It's a Go! August 2022

Aug. 1

Film: "Spellbound" at Summer Film Fest, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Aug. 2

Film: "10 Things I Hate About You" at Summer Film Fest, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

DVD releases: "Cow," "White Elephant"

Aug. 3

Film: "To Kill a Mockingbird" at Summer Film Fest, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Concert: Creative Greensboro Music Ensemble Open House at Van Dyke Performance Space, creativegreensboro.com

Aug. 4

Film: "Grease" at Summer Film Fest, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Concert: Libby Rodenbough & Blue Cactus at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Concert: The Piedmont Boys with Jonathan Parker, The Blind Tiger, theblindtiger.com

Aug. 5

Event: First Friday, a self-guided art tour of downtown Greensboro, downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday

Concert: ZZ Top with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

New movies: "Bullet Train," "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies," "Easter Sunday," "Sharp Stick"

Aug. 6

Aug. 7

Aug. 8

Film: "Strangers on a Train at Summer Film Fest, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Aug. 9

Film: "Dirty Dancing" at Summer Film Fest, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Event: War on the Catwalk, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

DVD releases: "Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

Aug. 10

Film: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" at Summer Film Fest, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Aug. 11

Fim: "Raiders of the Lost Ark" at Summer Film Fest, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Aug. 12

Concert: Banjo Earth Band at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Concert: Ying Yang Twins, Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com

New movies: "Inu-Oh," "Mack & Rita"

Aug. 13

Concert: "Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert," White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: Brit Floyd: The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Concert: Emma Langford, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Aug. 13-14

Theater: "High School Musical Jr.," Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgsoorg

Aug. 14

Aug. 15

Aug. 16

Aug. 17

Aug. 18

Aug. 19

Concert: Jazz with Unheard Project GSO at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

New movies: "Beast," "Orphan: First Kill"

Aug. 20

Concert: Smokey Robinson, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Concert: Country singer Brett Eldredge's "Songs About You" tour, White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: Kodak Black, Fredo Bang, Big Walk Dogg, Big Boogie, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: Wildeyes at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Aug. 21

Aug. 22

Aug. 23

Aug. 24

Aug. 25

Aug. 26

Concert: Lady A with Dave Barnes, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Theater: "Beehive: The 60's Musical," Barn Dinner Theater, barndinner.com

New movies: "The Invitation," "Samaritan"

Aug. 27

Concert: Jokez N Jamz at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Aug. 28

Concert: Jamey Johnson with Blackberry Smoke and Megan Moroney, White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Aug. 29

Aug. 30

Aug. 31

New movie: "Three Thousand Years of Longing"