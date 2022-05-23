 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It's a Go! June 2022

June 1

Comedy: Chris Rock, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

June 1-25

Exhibit: Environmentally themed "H2O," GreenHill Center for N.C. Art, greenhillnc.org

June 2

June 3

Event: First Friday, a self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro, downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday

New movie: "Interceptor" with Elsa Pataky (Netflix)

June 4

June 4-5

Concert: Greensboro Symphony presents music from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

June 5

Event: Parisian Promenade, Bicentennial Garden, greensborobeautiful.org

June 6

June 7

DVD release: "The Contractor"

June 8

Concert: Chris Tomlin United with Pat Barrett, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: Bonnie Raitt, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

New movie: "Hustle" with Adam Sandler (Netflix)

June 9

Concert: JJ Grey & Mofro, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

June 10

New movie: "Jurassic World Dominion" with Christ Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

June 11

Concert: R&B Music Experience with Keith Sweat, Monica, Tamar Braxton, Silk 112, Tevin Campbell, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

June 12

June 13

June 14

New movie: "Halftime" with Jennifer Lopez (Netflix)

DVD release: "Morbius," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Ambulance," "Father Stu"

June 15

June 16

June 17

New movie: "Lightyear" with Chris Evans, Keke Palmer; "Brian and Charles"; "Jerry and Marge Go Large" with Bryan Cranston, Emma Thompson (Paramount+); "Spiderhead" with Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller; "Cha Cha Real Smooth" with Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann (Apple TV+)

June 17-26

Theater: Community Theatre of Greensboro's "Shrek: The Musical," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Theater: Kernersville Little Theatre's "Bright Star," kltheatre.com

June 18

Festival: Greensboro Summer Solstice, greensborosummersolstice.org

Concert: "My People Tour" with Crowder, We the Kingdom, Anne Wilson, Patricy Mayberry, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

June 19

Event: Juneteenth Gospel Superfest Interfaith Celebration, Barber Park, creativegreensboro.com

June 20

June 21

DVD release: "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

June 22

June 23

June 24

Concert: Hank Williams Jr., Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Film: "In the Heights," LeBauer Park, greensborodowntownparks.org

New movie: "Elvis" with Tom Hanks; "The Black Phone" with Ethan Hawke

June 24-26

Theater: High Point Community Theatre, teen production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.," hpct.net/events/milliejr

June 25

June 25-July 30

Festival: Eastern Music Festival, easternmusicfestival.org

June 25-26

Event: Paw Patrol Live!, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

June 26

June 27

June 28

Film: "Stir Crazy" with Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

June 29

DVD release: "The Worst Person in the World," "Family Camp"

June 30

