It's a Go! June 2022

June 1
Comedy: Chris Rock, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
June 1-25
Exhibit: Environmentally themed "H2O," GreenHill Center for N.C. Art, greenhillnc.org
June 2
June 3
Event: First Friday, a self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro, downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday
New movie: "Interceptor" with Elsa Pataky (Netflix)
June 4
June 4-5
Concert: Greensboro Symphony presents music from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
June 5
Event: Parisian Promenade, Bicentennial Garden, greensborobeautiful.org
June 6
June 7
DVD release: "The Contractor"
June 8
Concert: Chris Tomlin United with Pat Barrett, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Concert: Bonnie Raitt, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
New movie: "Hustle" with Adam Sandler (Netflix)
June 9
Concert: JJ Grey & Mofro, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
June 10
New movie: "Jurassic World Dominion" with Christ Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard
June 11
Concert: R&B Music Experience with Keith Sweat, Monica, Tamar Braxton, Silk 112, Tevin Campbell, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
June 12
June 13
June 14
New movie: "Halftime" with Jennifer Lopez (Netflix)
DVD release: "Morbius," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Ambulance," "Father Stu"
June 15
June 16
June 17
New movie: "Lightyear" with Chris Evans, Keke Palmer; "Brian and Charles"; "Jerry and Marge Go Large" with Bryan Cranston, Emma Thompson (Paramount+); "Spiderhead" with Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller; "Cha Cha Real Smooth" with Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann (Apple TV+)
June 17-26
Theater: Community Theatre of Greensboro's "Shrek: The Musical," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Theater: Kernersville Little Theatre's "Bright Star," kltheatre.com
June 18
Festival: Greensboro Summer Solstice, greensborosummersolstice.org
Concert: "My People Tour" with Crowder, We the Kingdom, Anne Wilson, Patricy Mayberry, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
June 19
Event: Juneteenth Gospel Superfest Interfaith Celebration, Barber Park, creativegreensboro.com
June 20
June 21
DVD release: "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
June 22
June 23
June 24
Concert: Hank Williams Jr., Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Film: "In the Heights," LeBauer Park, greensborodowntownparks.org
New movie: "Elvis" with Tom Hanks; "The Black Phone" with Ethan Hawke
June 24-26
Theater: High Point Community Theatre, teen production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.," hpct.net/events/milliejr
June 25
June 25-July 30
Festival: Eastern Music Festival, easternmusicfestival.org
June 25-26
Event: Paw Patrol Live!, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
June 26
June 27
June 28
Film: "Stir Crazy" with Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
June 29
DVD release: "The Worst Person in the World," "Family Camp"
June 30