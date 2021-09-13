'It's been an adventure.' Motel owner loses majority of staff after mandating vaccines, masks

McElroy was surprised to discover that virtually none of his staff at Meadowlark had been vaccinated. He wanted his family to be able to visit — including his daughters, who are too young to be vaccinated.

"In a sense, this is my home, so in some ways I felt violated," he said.

So he went back and forth on what to do, consulting his manager at the time, as well as friends and family. In the end he made the decision he felt was right for his clientele and family — recommend vaccines for managerial staff; mandate custodial and front desk staff to wear masks.

Instead of complying, six of his nine employees quit, leaving McElroy to essentially fend for himself. One manager who had already given his notice to quit left soon after. McElroy was left with only two staff members.

"Since we lost so many staff, I had to run everything," McElroy said.

So, McElroy set to work, doing what he grew up doing — cleaning rooms himself between guests.

"That first week I was dead," he said. "I was hurting."