It's dumb that smoking can get you a COVID vaccine in NC. But don't turn it down.

So it would be fair to say that, if you have never been a smoker, you could conceivably get away with lying your way into Group 4 and get vaccinated this month by claiming that you have. Or by saying you've have diabetes, or cancer, or heart disease, even if you don't.

It would also be more than fair to say that doing so would obviously be a (very) wrong thing to do.

At the same time, I will say this: Even if you've legitimately managed to limit yourself to say 100 to 150 cigarettes in your lifetime (which any current or former smoker would qualify as a remarkable feat), or even if like me you haven't smoked in more than a decade and you're now a marathon runner, don't be bashful about admitting it. Don't give up your place in line.

Don't tell yourself, "Ah, I'll hang back so the people who I know are at higher risk can get their shots before me."

Look, the CDC does contend that being a current or former cigarette smoker increases your risk of severe illness from COVID-19 (though it doesn't distinguish between someone who has smoked 100 cigarettes and someone who's smoked 300,000).

So this is the time for neither shame, nor chivalry.

This is the time to get vaccinated as soon as you possibly can in accordance with the rules — no matter how dumb those rules may seem.