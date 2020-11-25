'It's past time to change.' So why has this NC school kept its controversial nickname?

A man in the video from those supporting the name spoke to that. He'd graduated from the high school in 1970, and in a gruff voice he said he'd "had five children who graduated as Redskins, and (I) would strongly urge keeping it that way."

That was what the word conjured to some — a feeling of shared experience across generations, rooted in attending the same high school or playing on the same sports team, only decades apart. But to Morrison, the chief of the local tribe, the high school mascot represented something else entirely.

It did not bring to mind thoughts of unity or pride or heritage or any of the other ideals those in support of "Redskins" talked about when they argued to keep the name. To Morrison, whose ancestors were pushed off their land, often through violence or deceit or both, the word brought life to centuries-old atrocities and reminded her of the subjugation that remains. Her people, she said, are still fighting for formal state recognition.

"The first word that comes to mind is that it's derogatory," Morrison said in a phone interview. "As I reflect on my ancestors, I think about how they were needlessly killed, and their skins were sold for bounty. And that's the picture that stands out in my mind."