OUT ON THE TOWN: Stroll the streets of downtown High Point and the Catalyst Social District for the July edition of Social Saturday. Enjoy food and fun, shopping and stores, drinks and discoveries around the city. Local businesses and restaurants may offer Social Saturday discounts from 4-10 p.m. on July 1. For more information, visit Downtown High Point on Facebook.
Cooper Sullivan
