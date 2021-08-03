J.T. Poston Aug 3, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save J.T. Poston during the playoff at the Barbasol Championship in July. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press PGA Tour victories1Best 2021 finishesSecond at Barbasol ChampionshipWorld rankingNo. 100FedEx Cup pointsNo. 66Notable• Was the 2019 winner of the Wyndham and is a Western Carolina graduate who is a Hickory native. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Wyndham Championship commitments: Former champions, Demon Deacons to highlight field 3 hrs ago The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is coming up in August, and organizers have begun releasing announcements of players who say they are coming.