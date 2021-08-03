 Skip to main content
J.T. Poston
J.T. Poston

Barbasol Championship Golf

J.T. Poston during the playoff at the Barbasol Championship in July.

PGA Tour victories

1

Best 2021 finishes

Second at Barbasol Championship

World ranking

No. 100

FedEx Cup points

No. 66

Notable

Was the 2019 winner of the Wyndham and is a Western Carolina graduate who is a Hickory native.

