Jalyn Edwards, Dudley High

Senior year. Let’s be honest, we can all give thanks to Photomath and Quizlet for getting us through the past four years. It is a bittersweet moment because being online allowed us to be more flexible with our lives, but it completely took away our social experience as a class. Yet, we still managed to push through.

Take in this moment to remember the first day you walked through the big glass doors while listening to Mr. Moore yelling “It’s Panther Time!” on the intercom.

Think about how far you have come individually, and as a class.

Now imagine yourself leaving the building and think of all the memories you are leaving behind. Think of the mark you have made.

Take a deep breath because the nights of crying over the workload have only just begun.

It is hard to believe that these are some of our last moments together, but we will always share the memories that we built within the walls of our beloved school, which we can forever call home.

Before ending, I would like to pay homage to all the lives lost due to police brutality. Let us keep their names alive and vow to be a part of the change by continuing the legacy of those who paved the way before us.