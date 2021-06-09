Jalyn Edwards, Dudley High

Greetings Class of 2021!It has been an honor to serve as your senior class president for the 2020-2021 school year.
As you all know, senior year has been nothing less than chaotic. But through it all, we still persevered. Let’s take it back to where it all started.
Freshman year. The year of new opportunities, life lessons, and, if you were lucky, a senior boyfriend! From learning the difference between A hall and E hall, balancing your extremely busy social life, and hoping the teachers would not recognize you as your older sibling. Freshman year was the year to beat.
Sophomore year was all about maintaining, whether it was your grades, athletics, or just trying to keep up with the latest tea.
Junior year. I’m pretty sure all of us convinced ourselves that dropping out would not be a bad option. From AP classes, determining your career path, and trying to survive the rigorous course load; I applaud all of you for coming to school every day, as if we did not have a mental breakdown the night before.
And as soon as we began to see the light at the end of the tunnel, life came to a halt. On March 13, 2020, we had no idea we would never step foot onto campus as normal students again. We were forced to stay remote and finish out the hardest year of our lives behind a computer screen.
Senior year. Let’s be honest, we can all give thanks to Photomath and Quizlet for getting us through the past four years. It is a bittersweet moment because being online allowed us to be more flexible with our lives, but it completely took away our social experience as a class. Yet, we still managed to push through.
Take in this moment to remember the first day you walked through the big glass doors while listening to Mr. Moore yelling “It’s Panther Time!” on the intercom.
Think about how far you have come individually, and as a class.
Now imagine yourself leaving the building and think of all the memories you are leaving behind. Think of the mark you have made.
Take a deep breath because the nights of crying over the workload have only just begun.
It is hard to believe that these are some of our last moments together, but we will always share the memories that we built within the walls of our beloved school, which we can forever call home.
Before ending, I would like to pay homage to all the lives lost due to police brutality. Let us keep their names alive and vow to be a part of the change by continuing the legacy of those who paved the way before us.
Class of 2021… “It’s Panther Time!”